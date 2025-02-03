  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Protests against immigration policy turn violent.

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
31,197
Reaction score
18,511
LA, protests over the weekend against trumps immigration policy had people blocking freeway traffic and at dark, the protests turned violent with rioters began throwing objects at police, and one ass clown broke a cruiser window to gain access to the vehicle and stole it-briefly before jumping out of it and running into the crowd.

I am somewhat torn on the new immigration policies now that they are being enacted. Many of the migrants are hardworking and just want a better life, but too many are also repeat offenders breaking laws. Focus on deporting those assholes that keep stealing, drunk driving, and committing other crimes-some quite serious like lighting a sleeping woman on fire. I read a few months back that over 50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city.

Then you have the assholes blocking traffic, which really annoys the fuck out of me to see that. I don’t think I would handle someone infringing upon my rights to travel freely per my ninth amendment constitutional rights. How do you expect to win people to your side if you’re doing dickhead stunts like this?

And all these clowns are waving Mexican flags. If you’re so loyal to Mexico that you want to fly the flag, why not stay there or move there if you’re so proud? If you really love being in America, fly an American flag.





 
nhbbear said:
I read a few months back that over 50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city.
Click to expand...
Where did you read that? That would be quite troubling if true.
 
No doubt orchestrated by the casual racist Liberals who are incapable of comprehending that not every Mexican is an illegal.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Where did you read that? That would be quite troubling if true.
Click to expand...

I was trying to recall. I think was the nypost and thinking back on it, it was a quote from a nypd officer-not official data. He said they are not allowed to ask immigration status iirc
 
nhbbear said:
LA, protests over the weekend against trumps immigration policy had people blocking freeway traffic and at dark, the protests turned violent with rioters began throwing objects at police, and one ass clown broke a cruiser window to gain access to the vehicle and stole it-briefly before jumping out of it and running into the crowd.

I am somewhat torn on the new immigration policies now that they are being enacted. Many of the migrants are hardworking and just want a better life, but too many are also repeat offenders breaking laws. Focus on deporting those assholes that keep stealing, drunk driving, and committing other crimes-some quite serious like lighting a sleeping woman on fire. I read a few months back that over 50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city.

Then you have the assholes blocking traffic, which really annoys the fuck out of me to see that. I don’t think I would handle someone infringing upon my rights to travel freely per my ninth amendment constitutional rights. How do you expect to win people to your side if you’re doing dickhead stunts like this?

And all these clowns are waving Mexican flags. If you’re so loyal to Mexico that you want to fly the flag, why not stay there or move there if you’re so proud? If you really love being in America, fly an American flag.





Click to expand...

to make a meaningful impact on immigration, you gotta go blanket deportations. "focusing on criminals" is just wordplay, politispeak. hundreds of captured criminals a day aint going to make a dent when there's millions of illegal immigrants. If you want meaningful impact, it's gotta be thousands a day, and I'm sure Trump and Tom know this.
 
There needs to be more protests against immigration and Musk too. WTF is going on with the US Treasury and him just deleting entire agencies. Dude was never sworn in and he’s got like 20 year olds running the thing. This is the most insane stuff I’ve ever seen happen to this country. Media has completely dropped the ball on all of these issues. Immigration being handled terribly, government being destroyed from within, killing our relations with our allies, etc. Man oh man is it getting ugly and fast
 
Zazen said:
There needs to be more protests against immigration and Musk too. WTF is going on with the US Treasury and him just deleting entire agencies. Dude was never sworn in and he’s got like 20 year olds running the thing. This is the most insane stuff I’ve ever seen happen to this country. Media has completely dropped the ball on all of these issues. Immigration being handled terribly, government being destroyed from within, killing our relations with our allies, etc. Man oh man is it getting ugly and fast
Click to expand...

Yeah, it’s been a shitshow, but it’s what people overwhelmingly voted for.
 
nhbbear said:
LA, protests over the weekend against trumps immigration policy had people blocking freeway traffic and at dark, the protests turned violent with rioters began throwing objects at police, and one ass clown broke a cruiser window to gain access to the vehicle and stole it-briefly before jumping out of it and running into the crowd.

I am somewhat torn on the new immigration policies now that they are being enacted. Many of the migrants are hardworking and just want a better life, but too many are also repeat offenders breaking laws. Focus on deporting those assholes that keep stealing, drunk driving, and committing other crimes-some quite serious like lighting a sleeping woman on fire. I read a few months back that over 50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city.

Then you have the assholes blocking traffic, which really annoys the fuck out of me to see that. I don’t think I would handle someone infringing upon my rights to travel freely per my ninth amendment constitutional rights. How do you expect to win people to your side if you’re doing dickhead stunts like this?

And all these clowns are waving Mexican flags. If you’re so loyal to Mexico that you want to fly the flag, why not stay there or move there if you’re so proud? If you really love being in America, fly an American flag.





Click to expand...

<SelenaWow>

<36>
 
chardog said:
to make a meaningful impact on immigration, you gotta go blanket deportations. "focusing on criminals" is just wordplay, politispeak. hundreds of captured criminals a day aint going to make a dent when there's millions of illegal immigrants. If you want meaningful impact, it's gotta be thousands a day, and I'm sure Trump and Tom know this.
Click to expand...

I disagree. Start with the criminals, that way when rights groups like the alcu start challenges, they are fighting for shitheads they commit crimes not related to sneaking under a fence
 
nhbbear said:
Yeah, it’s been a shitshow, but it’s what people overwhelmingly voted for.
Click to expand...
Don’t let them gaslight you on this with their whole “mandate” bullshit. Trump barely won with 1.5 percent of the vote. Smallest margin in two decades. We need to remember that there’s a lot of people in this country that don’t like this stuff going on too. He also has a low approval rating when usually honeymoon periods see better ratings. I don’t blame you for feeling this way though. The media capitulation and the silence from dems does make it feel like it was a huge victory like Reagan
 
nhbbear said:
What exactly do those mean?
Click to expand...
Violent protesters and this
"50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city."
Nevermind it's 70%.
 


Here is Brandon Tatum talking about the protests and the riot. He has footage of the riot portion and the only place I could find it. As for the source, Tatum is a corny dude that says too many things I disagree with to list in a daily basis. He swings on trumps nuts really bad, but every once in a while, I click on his videos if the topic is interesting to me. He is also very religious and talks about homosexuality being against god and shit like that. Like I said, corny af and I put his videos on when I am playing call of duty and ran out off mma news videos to watch.
 
nhbbear said:
“Police sources told The New York Post that as many as 75 percent of people arrested in Midtown Manhattan in recent months for crimes such as assault, robbery, and domestic violence are immigrants. In parts of Queens, the figure is estimated to be over 60 percent.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crim...-migrants-police-sources-estimate/ar-AA1pV5Hv
Click to expand...
Here's the ultimate source quoted from the NYP:
“I would say about 75% of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are migrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents and selling counterfeit items,” a Midtown officer said.

He said the figure is an estimate because “you can’t be 100% sure [they’re migrants] unless you arrest them in a shelter or they’re dumb enough to give you a shelter address.”

Another Manhattan cop said that excluding petty larcenies at drugstores, the number of local arrests involving migrants is “easily” 75%, noting that most who get caught shoplifting go more for the pricey branded goods.
Click to expand...
So basically two cops who made wild estimates not based in arrest data or any other reliable system, just their personal anecdotes. Good to know its not a real stat.
 
Osculater said:
Violent protesters and this
"50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city."
Click to expand...

Ok. It was just a bit vague and I had no idea what those reference. And I found the article, according to the police source, the number was 75% illegals being arrested for various crimes
 
nhbbear said:
Ok. It was just a bit vague and I had no idea what those reference. And I found the article, according to the police source, the number was 75% illegals being arrested for various crimes
Click to expand...
Yeah, my bad bro
 
Islam Imamate said:
Here's the ultimate source quoted from the NYP:

So basically two cops who made wild estimates not based in arrest data or any other reliable system, just their personal anecdotes. Good to know its not a real stat.
Click to expand...

I would bet the number is really high though. Like I said, the more I thought about it, the more I started to remember. It’s not official to be sure, but again, I bet the number is pretty high
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CorninginChristianburg
Economy Trump Election Effects on Immigration
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
2K
Nizam al-Mulk
Nizam al-Mulk

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,719
Messages
56,850,042
Members
175,432
Latest member
j_a_a_m

Share this page

Back
Top