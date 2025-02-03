LA, protests over the weekend against trumps immigration policy had people blocking freeway traffic and at dark, the protests turned violent with rioters began throwing objects at police, and one ass clown broke a cruiser window to gain access to the vehicle and stole it-briefly before jumping out of it and running into the crowd.



I am somewhat torn on the new immigration policies now that they are being enacted. Many of the migrants are hardworking and just want a better life, but too many are also repeat offenders breaking laws. Focus on deporting those assholes that keep stealing, drunk driving, and committing other crimes-some quite serious like lighting a sleeping woman on fire. I read a few months back that over 50% of the arrests in Times Square are illegal immigrants-let’s start there, though nyc police aren’t likely to assist ice because it is a so called sanctuary city.



Then you have the assholes blocking traffic, which really annoys the fuck out of me to see that. I don’t think I would handle someone infringing upon my rights to travel freely per my ninth amendment constitutional rights. How do you expect to win people to your side if you’re doing dickhead stunts like this?



And all these clowns are waving Mexican flags. If you’re so loyal to Mexico that you want to fly the flag, why not stay there or move there if you’re so proud? If you really love being in America, fly an American flag.











