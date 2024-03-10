My Formal Apology To Maycee Barber

I gotta admit, I've been pretty harsh on Maycee. I thought she was all talk and got properly exposed once she started facing real competition. However, despite her setbacks and failure to become the youngest champ, she's persevered and improved. She's still by no means a technical master, but Chook (Or whatever new Italian name she got from her husband) is a very solid, if not incredibly boring gatekeeper for that division. If you can get past the Chook, you're the real deal. I thought Chook had her in the second round after she found her distance, but Barber adjusted and came back in the third, and won herself the fight. Wasn't the most entertaining, but it wasn't the worst. Maycee is a fucking savage. She's not the most skilled, but she just may be the most tenacious.


She's won herself a fan.
 
Din Thomas called her a brute.

She's tough and she's gotten pretty aggressive.

She fights harder than a lot of others in her weight class.
 
