My big stupid hype trains thread.

This is probably more for me than anything else as I forget the names of half the dudes I see in smaller promotions that impress me. I'm just gonna mention people that impress me when I watch a card, although I'm not including guys already signed to UFC, Bellator or PFL.Country - RussiaWeight Class - FeatherweightAge : 25Promotion - EFCRecord : 10-0So I was watching this guy's fight against 10-3 Ali Dikaev and was getting really impressed with the way he was managing distance and doing damage, then he starts to land some hard knees to the gut and I'm getting even more impressed and then he does this shit.Needless to say I can't wait to see this dude fight again.Country - KazakhstanWeight Class - BantamweightAge : 24Promotion - EFCRecord : 12-1So this guy actually lost his title fight, but I was transfixed by his style. He has this weird almost hypnotic slow motion stance switches and shadow boxing that he uses to lure his opponent into a false sense of security before suddenly changing speeds and cracking them with something. Also has good TDD and when he does get taken down uses butterfly guard really effectively to create space and stand back up. Was winning the fight comfortably in my opinion before he fucked up and got caught in a D'arce, which I imagine he'll learn from. I would bet he'll have a better career than his opponent.Country - RussiaWeight Class - BantamweightAge : 29Promotion - EFCRecord : 9-0Of course it would be remiss of me not to give the guy who actually beat Sariev a bit of shine. He strikes me as a bit more of a meat and potatoes kind of fighter, but he keeps coming forward and keeps trying even if things aren't working until he can get them to work, which is what happened in this fight. There'll always be room in MMA for hard working technically sound guys.