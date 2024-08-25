MW changing of the guard

Vettori: Has been 2-3 since 2021 only beating Dolidze and Costa (another overrated guy), every single fight a decision since Covid.



Costa: 1-4 since 2019 and only beat Rockhold (retired fighter). How does a guy like this stay ranked?



Cannonier: 4-4 since 2020 and 40 years old. Has mostly kept a point fighting style, but people were ironically trying to give him another title shot within the last year despite his last showing with Izzy.



Whittaker: Well hard to say too much he isn't as bad as everyone else, but is still 3-3 since 2020 only beating Cannonier, Gastelum, Vettori, and Ikram. Losing to both champs.



These guys all have been clogging up the MW rankings. Now we have Strickland changing from being active to acting like Colby as #1 contender waiting. I can't wait for new blood to kick these old names down. Caio, Khamzat, Allen, Imavov, Pereira will all have better records then these guys in the future at MW.