MW changing of the guard

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,733
Reaction score
2,586
This maybe what we're witnessing

Rob, Izzy, Jared, Vetorri, Costa

None of these guys look the same anymore. You can throw Brunson in there too.

For Costa he spent most of the time on Twitter/sidelines when he could've been on top or near the top.

Vetorri has only gotten worked by Rob and Jared and they're not looking so good. Rob has looked the best but he hasn't faced the top newer guys. Ikram is still kind of green. Even Chimaev is t really a new prospect anymore.

What say you, Sherbros?

Are these guys old news now?
 
Cannonier is 40. Whittaker is 33 and 33 fights deep with a history of injuries. Adesanya has 114 fights over three sports and is 35. Vetorri was never that great and is coming off absorbing the most strikes in Middleweight history without being finished. Costa, don't get me started. Yes, the old guard is aging out. Is normal.
 
Vettori: Has been 2-3 since 2021 only beating Dolidze and Costa (another overrated guy), every single fight a decision since Covid.

Costa: 1-4 since 2019 and only beat Rockhold (retired fighter). How does a guy like this stay ranked?

Cannonier: 4-4 since 2020 and 40 years old. Has mostly kept a point fighting style, but people were ironically trying to give him another title shot within the last year despite his last showing with Izzy.

Whittaker: Well hard to say too much he isn't as bad as everyone else, but is still 3-3 since 2020 only beating Cannonier, Gastelum, Vettori, and Ikram. Losing to both champs.

These guys all have been clogging up the MW rankings. Now we have Strickland changing from being active to acting like Colby as #1 contender waiting. I can't wait for new blood to kick these old names down. Caio, Khamzat, Allen, Imavov, Pereira will all have better records then these guys in the future at MW.
 
Too early to say Whittaker is washed. He's a tad small for 185 which I believe keeps him from the belt.
 
For the most part these guys have all fought eachother, we pretty much know exactly how good all of them are. They are a part of an era/history and did their part and should be proud.

I did not expect however that Whittaker would hold on the longest though. He has more left in the tank than his peers imo.
 
When did Costa ever look good apart from the Romero fight? That was 5 years ago. He's coasted off being a good looking muscular dude ever since. The loss to Vettori should have been it for him as a contender. It made absolutely no sense to give him a co-main against Strickland.

Vettori looks the same as aways, a decent not great fighter.
 
Tweak896 said:
Vettori: Has been 2-3 since 2021 only beating Dolidze and Costa (another overrated guy), every single fight a decision since Covid.

Costa: 1-4 since 2019 and only beat Rockhold (retired fighter). How does a guy like this stay ranked?

Cannonier: 4-4 since 2020 and 40 years old. Has mostly kept a point fighting style, but people were ironically trying to give him another title shot within the last year despite his last showing with Izzy.

Whittaker: Well hard to say too much he isn't as bad as everyone else, but is still 3-3 since 2020 only beating Cannonier, Gastelum, Vettori, and Ikram. Losing to both champs.

These guys all have been clogging up the MW rankings. Now we have Strickland changing from being active to acting like Colby as #1 contender waiting. I can't wait for new blood to kick these old names down. Caio, Khamzat, Allen, Imavov, Pereira will all have better records then these guys in the future at MW.
Click to expand...

I like how you managed to list off four wins for Whittaker and still come to the conclusion that he is 3-3 since 2020 - he's actually 6-2 since 2020.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Cannonier is 40. Whittaker is 33 and 33 fights deep with a history of injuries. Adesanya has 114 fights over three sports and is 35. Vetorri was never that great and is coming off absorbing the most strikes in Middleweight history without being finished. Costa, don't get me started. Yes, the old guard is aging out. Is normal.
Click to expand...
Very succinct sir.
 
Dr Fong said:
I like how you managed to list off four wins for Whittaker and still come to the conclusion that he is 3-3 since 2020 - he's actually 6-2 since 2020.
Click to expand...
I'll admit Whittaker was the hardest to downplay. I am measuring his record from October 25th until today to paint it as bad as possible. I still think many at MW were overrated for awhile.
 
It's always cool to see a changing of the guard. The fact at 40yr Cannonier looked competitive in those 2.5 rounds says a lot about his training and discipline.
 
I’m glad, not a great era outside of Rob (who isn’t really from this era)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CatchtheseHands
Why Jared Cannonier is in the worst possible position to be in right now
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch
ExitLUPin
Izzy reigned over a weak MW era where the only other elite fighter (Rob) was a perfect style matchup for him
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
GreatSaintGuillotine
GreatSaintGuillotine
filthybliss
MW is so chaotic because of Khamzat
2
Replies
38
Views
835
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,990
Messages
56,091,138
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top