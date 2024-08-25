MW changing of the guard

BowserJr
This maybe what we're witnessing
Rob, Izzy, Jared, Vetorri, Costa
None of these guys look the same anymore. You can throw Brunson in there too.
For Costa he spent most of the time on Twitter/sidelines when he could've been on top or near the top.
Vetorri has only gotten worked by Rob and Jared and they're not looking so good. Rob has looked the best but he hasn't faced the top newer guys. Ikram is still kind of green. Even Chimaev is t really a new prospect anymore.
What say you, Sherbros?
Are these guys old news now?
