185 Looks the Best That It Has in Years

I feel like the division is wide open right now in terms of contenders and guys towards the top. You have Khamzat as the clear number one contender and former champs like Sean Izzy and Rob in the top 5. Then as the list goes on you have Imavov, Borrahlo, Hernandez, Shara, Allen, and Nickal on the come up as well as established guys like Hermansson, Costa, Vettori, and Michel to guard the gate. I think we could see several guys hold the title over the next few years.
 
It's real interesting, but I think Khamzat beats everyone if he's healthy and has dominant run
 
I feel like the division is wide open right now in terms of contenders and guys towards the top. You have Khamzat as the clear number one contender and former champs like Sean Izzy and Rob in the top 5. Then as the list goes on you have Imavov, Borrahlo, Hernandez, Shara, Allen, and Nickal on the come up as well as established guys like Hermansson, Costa, Vettori, and Michel to guard the gate. I think we could see several guys hold the title over the next few years.
Good list except hype train Bo
 
Agreed. It’s the opposite of 265 which is through the roughest time it’s been in forever.
 
