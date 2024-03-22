Elections MTG files motion to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker

K1 Level Shit Talk
@Black
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
5,347
Reaction score
2,147
Here we go again lol.

Any chance of Mike Johnson getting put to pasture like McCarthy?

MTG quote:

"I filed a motion to vacate today. But it's more of a warning than a pink slip," the Georgia Republican told reporters.
 
The Republican Party is a national embarrassment.
Any order of national business, and just about anything good, happens in spite of them and not because of them.
 
I can't wait until she's gone.
karg.jpg
 
Mike Johnson is now a rino libtard never trumper.
 
good.....he already broke his word by introducing another garbage spending bill at 3am so no one can read it before voting.
 
