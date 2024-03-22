Fedor>Cain
K1 Level Shit Talk
@Black
Here we go again lol.
Any chance of Mike Johnson getting put to pasture like McCarthy?
MTG quote:
"I filed a motion to vacate today. But it's more of a warning than a pink slip," the Georgia Republican told reporters.
