Most Satisfying UFC Submissions OAT

What is your most satisfying submission ever? Could be based on the most visually appealing sub you’ve seen or about who was getting subbed/pulling off the finish
 
Nate vs Conor in it's full context is satisfying even from a Conor fan perspective.

Nate was a short notice replacement who didn't deserve the fight and alot of fans didn't see him as a serious threat. Pile on top of that the panic wrestling comments that completely backfired, him saying "all day long" maybe 90 seconds before completely gassing out as Nate took over, the punch to line up the chin, the classic bloody faced Diaz post fight celebration, post fight interview im not surprised mfrs, it was all very perfect.
 
Q8URSbN.gif


Mir ripping Big Nog's shoulder apart was crazy too.
 
Oliviera hitting that 1 arm trapped in the legs modified gilly on I think Hioki was also very satisfying seeing those long limbs squeeze Hioki very python like
 
Mir's sub on nog was like WWE choreographed mighty ducks level submission comeback win.

Other than Mighty mouse's "mouse trap" armbar thing he did which is just off the chain dumtarded; Mir's sub on Nog was my favourite.
gentel said:
Click to expand...


It's Like an Attack throw Cancel Super or someshit. Insane.
 
Georgey grabbing that second title by choking out a former LHW and current MW champ.
 
Most satisfying? Anderson triangling Crookliar; Diaz choking McCrackhead and Khabib cranking McTrash.
 
This one is great because SO many were saying Islam couldn't hang with Oliveira on the ground, Khabib retired so he didn't have to fight Charles and the true LW GOAT was going to get an easy win.

UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to crown himself UFC lightweight champion - Yahoo Sports
 
