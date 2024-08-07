Most Satisfying UFC Submissions OAT

Nate vs Conor in it's full context is satisfying even from a Conor fan perspective.



Nate was a short notice replacement who didn't deserve the fight and alot of fans didn't see him as a serious threat. Pile on top of that the panic wrestling comments that completely backfired, him saying "all day long" maybe 90 seconds before completely gassing out as Nate took over, the punch to line up the chin, the classic bloody faced Diaz post fight celebration, post fight interview im not surprised mfrs, it was all very perfect.