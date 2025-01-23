Khabib's submissions

I've seen a number of comments that Islam, while not as dominant and destructive as Khabib on the ground, has better submissions. Record wise, he has submitted two top black belts (Charles and Renato) which is more amazing but iirc, whenever Khabib wanted to get a submission and end the fight, he got it.

He easily locked up a kimura against MJ.

I think he got pissed against Conor, with all the cheating, and decided to end the fight and found the submission.

Same for Dustin. Tapped him out right after Dustin tried.

Same for Gaethje. I think the leg kicks were starting to bother him and he shot for a takedown and got the submission easily.

Also, the one time we've seen him on his back, his submission grappling looks





Probably would have finished the fight if there were a few more seconds.

I think Khabib didn't actively look for submissions as Islam does. What do you think? Who is the better submission artist between the two?