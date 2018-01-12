Most Overrated "Great" Movies

Self-explanatory. I just finished the (wildly disappointing) Godfather series, having not seen it in many years, and this topic came to mind.


1. The Departed
2. The Godfather: Part II
3. Fight Club



Frankly, the original Godfather may be slightly overrated on its own, but Godfather II is markedly less impressive because, whereas the original hung its hat on stellar performances by Brando, Pacino, and Duvall, in the sequel, Brando's character is dead, Pacino's portrayal becomes a caricature of itself, and Duvall gets fuck all for screen time.

The Departed is just all-around a shitty film with shitty performances. It's like if The Godfather were directed by a music video director. DiCaprio and Wahlberg always blow because they're not dynamic talents, but Damon and Nicholson are genuinely talented actors. Yet Damon's performance is as boring and cookie cutter as the film itself and Nicholson's is cartoonish, perhaps to make up for everyone else.

For Scorsese, Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Cape Fear, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ are all markedly better than The Departed, and probably all are better than Goodfellas.

For Fincher, Se7en and Gone Girl are certainly better than Fight Club.




Go.
 
All the godfathers
Casablanca
just about everything Nolan touches
the departed
daniels craigs tenure as bond
 
I agree on The Depahted. Definitely one of Scorsese's worst flicks. It says something when Marky Mark gives the best performance in your movie. Infernal Affairs was way better
 
the good,the bad and the ugly
 
Haha, I almost included that I thought Wahlberg was the best performance, but I deleted it on principle.

I actually don't get the hate for Nolan, and usually write it off as pretension. I'll go to my grave defending The Dark Knight as a directorial masterpiece, and I really like Memento as well. Insomnia, Interstellar, and The Prestige were good, not great. Inception and TDKR sucked. I have yet to see Dunkirk.

Everything Clint Eastwood is hopelessly overrated. I should have included Gran Torino, and I may edit the OP to add it in. Eastwood is a shitty actor with no range and a self-image obsession. If I had to rank the most historically overrated film icons, I'd go Eastwood #1 and DiCaprio #2.

And, for what it's worth, The Good the Bad the Ugly is one of my favorite Eastwood flicks.
 
Oscar baits like King's speech was enjoyable but not Oscar worthy.
 
I actually don't get the hate for Nolan, and usually write it off as pretension. I'll go to my grave defending The Dark Knight as a directorial masterpiece, and I really like Memento as well. Insomnia, Interstellar, and The Prestige were good, not great. Inception and TDKR sucked. I have yet to see Dunkirk.
Dunkirk is petty good IMO. I would place Inception in good but not great and borderline drag Interstellar down to sucked. I remember just wanting to leave the theater.
 
You lost me at Godfather 2. It's one of the greatest films ever made.

But anyways, Chicago is crap.
 
It gets a bump from me just for ambition and just for having Ellen Burstyn. Easily my favorite actress all-time.

I definitely agree. Very solid film, but "Oscar bait" is the perfect description. It's basically a bottle episode of high end film: doesn't require the skill in writing or direction that should be required for Oscar winning films.
 
In recent memory?

12 Years a Slave. (This movie sucked ass, minus Brad Pitt giving a great cameo and Fassbender was good too)

The Revenant.
American Sniper
Wolf of Wall St.
Silver Linings Playbook
Schindler’s List.
 
Avatar

I really cannot believe how well it did in box offices and how much people love it.
 
All of the Lord of the Rings - 4
Seven Samurai - 1
City of God - 5
Terminator 2 - 3
Apocalypse Now - 3
Dr. Strangelove - 1
The Lives of Others - 1
The Dark Knight Rises - 3
Once Upon a Time in America - 1
Citizen Kane - 4
Vertigo - 4
M - 1
A Clockwork Orange - 5
To Kill a Mocking Bird - 3
2001: A Space Odyssey - 5
The Sting - 3
Snatch - 3
Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 3
Rashoman - 1
Yojimbo - 1
All About Eve - 3
The Great Escape - 2
The Third Man - 4
Ran - 1
Judgement at Nuremberg - 4
The Seventh Seal - 2
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - 2
Casino - 4
V for Vendetta - 2
Trainspotting - 5
Fargo - 2
The Big Lebowski - 3
Cool Hand Luke - 4
Hacksaw Ridge - 1
Donnie Darko - 1
Annie Hall - 4
 
Pretty much all war (especially ww2) movies tbh
They’re all the same to me
 
Would love to see what films u rate 8 and above.
 
Trotsky said:
I actually don't get the hate for Nolan, and usually write it off as pretension. I'll go to my grave defending The Dark Knight as a directorial masterpiece, and I really like Memento as well. Insomnia, Interstellar, and The Prestige were good, not great. Inception and TDKR sucked. I have yet to see Dunkirk.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't say i hate Nolan, I just feel his movies for a lack of a better word having an incredibly bland /sterile feel to them. They cant even evoke a strong emotion either way about them be it negative or positive.
 
