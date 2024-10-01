: Because of an unusual disorder that has aged him four times faster than a typical human being, a boy looks like a 40-year-old man as he starts fifth grade at public school after being homeschooled.: The first ever FFC film i ever saw and it was with my family at the theater when i was 10. This film is rated 1 of the lowest in FFC filmography and i strongly disagree. Its vastly underrated and under appreciated. Only Robin could pull off this role and he makes this film entertaining and funny.Jack's mother is Diane Lane, his teacher is Jennifer Lopez, the woman who has the hots for him is Fran Drescher and his tutor is Bill Cosby. You can't beat that. This film is very funny and very serious and its one of my favourite FFC films.