The Good The Bad The HBK
22. Twixt
21. Youth Without Youth
20. Finian's Rainbow
19. Dementia 13
18. One From The Heart
17. Gardens of Stone
16. Megalopolis
15. Tetro
14. The Rain People
13. The Godfather Part III
Honorable Mentions
12. Tucker: The Man & The Dream
11. Rumblefish
Top 10
10. Peggy Sue Got Married
Synopsis: Peggy Sue, on the verge of a divorce, faints at her 25th high school reunion, and wakes up to find herself back in 1960, leading her to try to spot and correct the mistakes that led to disappointments and an unhappy marriage.
My Rating: 7/10
My Opinion: Kathleen Turner gives the best leading actress performance in all of Coppola's filmography. She's that good. This is a good comedy that I like more & more every time I re watch it. If you ever wondered what it would be like to go back to high school with the knowledge you know now, this is the film for you. Great supporting cast around her with Nic Cage, Jim Carrey, and Bonnie Hunt. This was 1 of @BisexualMMA favourite Coppola films and would often call it his most underrated.
9. The Rainmaker
Synopsis: An underdog lawyer takes on a fraudulent insurance company for his first case.
My Rating: 7/10
My Opinion: This was a really good film with an excellent cast. My only real gripe i had was i wanted more Danny Devito, and Claire Danes husband was the weak link. They needed a better actor. While Damon is really good, Devito is the star of the film to me. He takes control in every scene he's in.
Rounding out the rest of the cast is Danny Glover, Jon Voight, Mickey Rourke and Roy Scheider. There are times the film can drag some, it didn't drag at all for me on this watch.
8. The Outsider's
My Rating: 7/10
My Opinion: This was the 2nd FFC film i ever seen, we watched this in 7th grade after we read the book. I have seen this film countless times and its more of a nostalgic pick for me but its still a good movie to me. The beginning and the ending of the film are the best to me. Once Ponyboy & Johnny are on the run, the film sort of slows down a bit. FFC is a master at gun shoot outs/deaths but he does not direct fighting very well. From the missed punch with Sonny in Godfather, to the street brawls in Rumblefish and Outsider's, he films a lot of missed punches. Its almost a crime to have Cruise & Swayze in the same film with little to no screen time. This used to be a top 5 FFC film for me but its dropped down 3 spots.
7. Jack
Synopsis: Because of an unusual disorder that has aged him four times faster than a typical human being, a boy looks like a 40-year-old man as he starts fifth grade at public school after being homeschooled.
My Rating: 7/10
My Opinion: The first ever FFC film i ever saw and it was with my family at the theater when i was 10. This film is rated 1 of the lowest in FFC filmography and i strongly disagree. Its vastly underrated and under appreciated. Only Robin could pull off this role and he makes this film entertaining and funny.
Jack's mother is Diane Lane, his teacher is Jennifer Lopez, the woman who has the hots for him is Fran Drescher and his tutor is Bill Cosby. You can't beat that. This film is very funny and very serious and its one of my favourite FFC films.
6. The Cotton Club Encore
Synopsis: Harlem's legendary club becomes a hotbed of passion and violence with entertainers and gangsters.
My Rating: 7/10
My Opinion: this was the best Coppola film i never saw and i watched it 3 times in a few weeks. I thought it was that good. This was also the film where Nic Cage started to wear on me. I was never a fan but im starting to like him now from this Coppola filmography watch. I never liked Jazz but this film hits hard. Gregory Hines gives an Oscar like performance, he can sing, he can dance and he can act. He kills it here. I honestly could argue and see this film being top 5 for me.
5. The Conversation
Synopsis: A paranoid, secretive surveillance expert has a crisis of conscience when he suspects that the couple he is spying on will be murdered.
My Rating: 8/10
My Opinion: Ok im going to catch some slack for this but i have what many consider to be FFC 4th best film as my number 5. The first time i saw this i did agree its his 4th best film. However, re watching it for the 4th or 5th time i know what to expect and while yes it is a great film, it doesnt hold the same magic for me on re watch. This movie holds so much relevance for what life is like today in our heavily surveillance world. Between this and The French Connection, this is arguably Gene Hackmans greatest performance.
4. Bram Stoker's Dracula
Synopsis: The centuries old vampire Count Dracula comes to England to seduce his barrister Jonathan Harker's fiancée Mina Murray and inflict havoc in the foreign land.
My Rating: 8/10
My Opinion: The first time I ever saw this film i thought it was alright at best and I disliked Keanu Reeves and his attempt at an English accent. However, after watching this film on my 3rd or 4th watch, I like it more and more. And that's including Keanu. I like Keanu and while it's not meant to be funny, I find myself smiling and laughing when he is on screen even though he's never the main focus of the film. The main focus is Gary Oldman who absolutely kills it here. I've heard some say Anthony Hopkins was over the top but I thought he was great as well. What stands out the most to me (besides Monica Bellucci topless) is how beautiful the cinematography is. My only real gripe is having Tom Waits in the film. The only role I ever liked him in was in the cotton club. I know I'll get hate for this pick and I honestly had this at number 6 but after watching it again I can't help but like and appreciate this film. It hold up really well.
3. Apocalypse Now
Synopsis: A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god.
My Rating: 10/10
My Opinion: My favourite war film of all time. I enjoy all 3 versions. This film is said to have the most mistakes ever counted in film (over 500) yet I don't see a single one when I watch this. I'm pulled into the jungle.
2. The Godfather
Synopsis: The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.
My Rating: 10/10
My Opinion: It's considered one of the best films of all time. Its absolutely flawless minus Sonny punching air. I have always considered this to be #1 until a few years ago. Michael's diner scene is 1 of my favourite scenes in cinema history. I also think the ending is one of the best of all time.
1. The Godfather Part II
Synopsis: The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City is portrayed, while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.
My Rating: 10/10
My Opinion: This is my favourite Coppola film and what i think is his best. Its the first ever US film that listed numbers for its sequel per FFC interview in the pre screening for Megalopolis. Its also the first and only film ever to be a prequel and sequel at the same time. De Niro & Pacino are the 2 best cinema gangsters of all time and they are at their absolute best here. The only thing that would have made this film better is Brando showing up in the flashback at the end. He was begged to and he turned it down. I still love what they did but it would have been better with him there.
