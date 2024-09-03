BowserJr
What is the most iconic thing to happen in each of these categories?
IMO most iconic are the ones that anyone can see with little to no context and still be wowed
Slam: Rampage/ Arona
Spun Kick KO: Barbose/Etim
Knee KO: Rampage/Wanderlei
Punch KO: Silva/Forrest
Dog fight: Frye/Takayama
Come back: Kong/Barry
Kick landed: pettis/bendo
Submission: chonan/silva
Head kick KO: Crocop/Wanderlei
Punch combo: vitor/wanderlie or chuck/tito
Submission from bottom: fedor v Coleman
Underdog win: Holm/ rousey
What are yours?
What are other categories I missed?
