What is the most iconic thing to happen in each of these categories?



IMO most iconic are the ones that anyone can see with little to no context and still be wowed





Slam: Rampage/ Arona

Spun Kick KO: Barbose/Etim

Knee KO: Rampage/Wanderlei

Punch KO: Silva/Forrest

Dog fight: Frye/Takayama

Come back: Kong/Barry

Kick landed: pettis/bendo

Submission: chonan/silva

Head kick KO: Crocop/Wanderlei

Punch combo: vitor/wanderlie or chuck/tito

Submission from bottom: fedor v Coleman

Underdog win: Holm/ rousey



What are yours?

What are other categories I missed?