What is the most iconic thing to happen in each of these categories?

IMO most iconic are the ones that anyone can see with little to no context and still be wowed


Slam: Rampage/ Arona
Spun Kick KO: Barbose/Etim
Knee KO: Rampage/Wanderlei
Punch KO: Silva/Forrest
Dog fight: Frye/Takayama
Come back: Kong/Barry
Kick landed: pettis/bendo
Submission: chonan/silva
Head kick KO: Crocop/Wanderlei
Punch combo: vitor/wanderlie or chuck/tito
Submission from bottom: fedor v Coleman
Underdog win: Holm/ rousey

What are yours?
What are other categories I missed?
 
David vs Goliath fight:

conor-nate-diaz.gif



Double KO: a smoker fight between two Redditors refereed by Shonie Carter

ko-fight.gif
 
