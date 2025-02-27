  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Most amazing single fight performances

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
Oct 27, 2006
9,995
4,035
Here is my top 5

Fedor coming back 1 min after getting slammed on his head to win via sub

Silva matrix on #1 LHW contender Forrest

Pettis v Bendo 1 war topped with a showtime kick

Silva comeback triangle win over Sonnen

Rampage power bomb come back vs Arona

What are you're top 3 or 5?
 
At the time Fedor getting in Nogueira's guard and smashing the shit out of him, was amazing to me. Nogueira seemed unbeatable after the comeback win on Sapp, and surely people werent expecting Fedor to willingly go to the ground with him, Nog included...

But Fedor was in there, for most of the 20 mins of the fight. Even when Nog managed to reverse him, Fedor reversed him back, got up and then got right back into the guard and bashed the shit out of him more.
 
Most amazing PERFORMANCE, not most amazing MOMENT, right? Silva getting the shit kicked out of him for four rounds isn't exactly a stellar performance. Same for Rampage getting nearly chopped down with low kicks and flash KO'd with an upkick from Arona up to the powerbomb. Those are big turnarounds, not amazing performances, at least not as I understand that term.

For me, my brain immediately goes to Ken Shamrock's second win over Bas Rutten in Pancrase, Cro Cop's annihilation of Wanderlei in the OWGP, and Randy Couture's dismantling of Chuck Liddell in their first fight. Those are my three favorite fighters and those performances are nearly flawless victories.
 
1.) Robert Trujillo 🎸🤘won a scrap via TKO but nuh troe a single slap pure defense broke di opp's hand wid him face 😬🧱


2.) UK bro cracked di code fi neutralize di Polynesian aka Dagestan of Power Slap 300% stat buff made bro fall at 300% gravity instead

3.) Literal Rocket scientist an' Slap Scrapper Isaiah Quinones defended di strap affi him get dropped
 
Khabib vs Barboza
Silva vs Forrest (who looked petrified in the clinch)
Silva vs Leben
Gsp vs Serra 2
 
Bullitt68 said:
Most amazing PERFORMANCE, not most amazing MOMENT, right? Silva getting the shit kicked out of him for four rounds isn't exactly a stellar performance. Same for Rampage getting nearly chopped down with low kicks and flash KO'd with an upkick from Arona up to the powerbomb. Those are big turnarounds, not amazing performances, at least not as I understand that term.

For me, my brain immediately goes to Ken Shamrock's second win over Bas Rutten in Pancrase, Cro Cop's annihilation of Wanderlei in the OWGP, and Randy Couture's dismantling of Chuck Liddell in their first fight. Those are my three favorite fighters and those performances are nearly flawless victories.
I suppose it depends on your personal criteria. In my estimation, being able to come back from adversity is a stellar performance because of the perseverance and mental toughness you have to maintain for that period of time.

Almost any fight Khabib was in
Almost any fight Islam was in
GSP vs BJ II
Jones vs Machida
Hughes vs Newton
Hughes vs Trigg II

Just to add to the already mentioned ones.
 
Kalib Starnes vs Nate Quarry. Starnes was able to run a full marathon during a fight, quite impressive!
 
Randy vs Chuck 1.. that was amazing, pure and utter beatdown, everyone was picking Chuck to win that fight and Randy was getting old and just came off some bad loses to Barnett and Rico, that fight was all about Chuck vs Tito, and Randy was an afterthought and body to beat

Randy beat up Chuck badly in that fight, not just wrestling, but he was winning the striking clearly, Chuck got hit so much in that fight. Randy looked amazing
 
Nog coming back to armbar crocop after taking a beating
Nog coming back to armbar sapp after taking a beating
 
Poatan Power said:
I suppose it depends on your personal criteria. In my estimation, being able to come back from adversity is a stellar performance because of the perseverance and mental toughness you have to maintain for that period of time.

Almost any fight Khabib was in
Almost any fight Islam was in
GSP vs BJ II
Jones vs Machida
Hughes vs Newton
Hughes vs Trigg II

Just to add to the already mentioned ones.
Ahh man Hughes vs Trigg 2 was AMAZING!!! that fight was crazy, one of the best 1 round fights ever, it was so much fun, I remember buying the PPV (think it was around $24.99 back then!!) and me and my dad went crazy when Hughes came back and won, it was incredible, such a great fight. That whole event UFC 52 was really excellent, 10/10 event, all the fights were so good on that card. Loved it.
 
IndyCovaHart said:
Ken shamrock fujita before petey my heart
Such a bummer. Ken was going through a bad divorce, the ex dumped the kids with him, he didn't have a training camp...so much outside-the-ring bullshit. He didn't have the gas to go, but he'd just gotten back from the WWF and he wanted to fight, so he gave what he had and looked fucking incredible. They didn't call Fujita "Ironhead" for nothing, though, and he just wouldn't go away. An amazing display of sprawl-and-brawl from the catch-wrestler Ken, but he couldn't put him away in time.

Poatan Power said:
I suppose it depends on your personal criteria. In my estimation, being able to come back from adversity is a stellar performance because of the perseverance and mental toughness you have to maintain for that period of time.
Sure, but I'd call it an amazing comeback, which implies that only a part of the performance is amazing, namely the part where you stop getting your ass kicked. If we're just talking about an amazing performance, immediately going to performances where someone gets their ass kicked a bunch is weird to me.

<Fedor23>

Poatan Power said:
GSP vs BJ II
Ooh, good call. I didn't get total satisfaction with Hughes' crucifix beatdown on Penn because Penn's nuthuggers kept pulling the rib card, but the way that GSP brutalized Penn was so amazing to witness, all the way to GSP punching the fence because he wanted the finish so bad.

Poatan Power said:
Hughes vs Newton
1 or 2? 1 has the iconic powerbomb, but it was a very back-and-forth fight that Newton was very much in all the way through. But 2 was Hughes with something to prove. He wanted to show the world that the powerbomb wasn't luck or a fluke, that he was truly the better fighter, and in the rematch he put on a grappling and GNP clinic that might be my pick for Hughes' most impressive performance in his entire career.

HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Randy vs Chuck 1.. that was amazing, pure and utter beatdown, everyone was picking Chuck to win that fight and Randy was getting old and just came off some bad loses to Barnett and Rico, that fight was all about Chuck vs Tito, and Randy was an afterthought and body to beat

Randy beat up Chuck badly in that fight, not just wrestling, but he was winning the striking clearly, Chuck got hit so much in that fight. Randy looked amazing
QFT. That's the fight that really sucked me into MMA. Even the commentary is burned in my brain. "Randy Couture is winning the stand-up battle, this is incredible!" Huge punches, aggressive TDs, and a relentless pace. He broke Chuck more effectively even than Rampage, who couldn't take Chuck down until he was gassed, whereas Randy fucking slammed him in the first minute and beat him up and took him down every round.

And then, to Chuck's credit, his most amazing performance is the rematch with Randy at UFC 52, where he was lean, incredibly light on his feet, phenomenal footwork and angles, pinpoint accurate with his punches, strong in the clinch, and iced Randy in a couple of minutes.
 
A few that come to mind, for different reasons:

Anderson vs. Forrest
BJ vs. Gomi
Conor vs. Eddie
Frankie vs. Maynard 3
Cain vs. JDS 2
Dillashaw vs. Barao 1
 
