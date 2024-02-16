Most authentic Puerto Rican meals?

Ogata

Ogata

I understand that Puerto Rican food is based on Spanish and Latin American cuisines. But is there any specific meal or a specific style of dish that is uniquely Puerto Rican?
 
There used to be a Puerto Rican food truck at the park I go to. Shit was fire. I'd get the Mofongo with pork. I think it had a layer of rice and beans too. They served it all in a cup like this. (without the stupid hat thing)
 

Tripleta sandwiches , mofongo , pastel (PR tamale), and wash it down with Coco Rico
 
Think we got only 1 puerto rican restaurant in French canada

1708099095049.png
 
Mofongo and Tostones would be two that I associate with Puerto Rico
 
Anything with Sazon and Adobo. One of my exes used to put that shit on literally every fucking thing. I will say it was delicious though. She was as Puerto Rican as it gets, she stabbed me in the side when I got caught cheating once.
 
You get rice, beans and pernil? Then they stab you.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Oh snap I came in to make a stereotypical stabbing joke but you got here before me.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Don't forget the sofrito sir.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Lucky, she let you live <Moves>
 
