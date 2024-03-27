So I Finally Shaved My Hair After Years Of Long Hair

I finally took the plunge and shaved my head with a three guard at some Puerto Rican barbershop here in northern nj where I live.It looks and feels so much better and all I’ve been getting are compliments, which I’ll take when I can getMy hair, while quite long/shoulder length, was unfortunately starting to thin a bit. I just turned 37 so I guess I had a good run! After a certain point I really stopped taking care of it. And it showed.There are some pics floating around here that show the longhair.I was a bit nervous with my live-in gf because she always said she loves guys with a full head of hair and could never date a bald guy. Well I’m not bald per se, and it actually looks fuller and healthier short, but here we are!She actually took it very well and was supportive. She thinks it kinda looks badass compared to my long hair lol. I used to look like a grungy little dweeb.Now I don’t have to wear a hat or beanie everywhere I go.Anyone here recently make a big chop? Thinking about doing so? Here is an honest and chill place to talk about it!