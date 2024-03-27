So I Finally Shaved My Hair After Years Of Long Hair

I finally took the plunge and shaved my head with a three guard at some Puerto Rican barbershop here in northern nj where I live.

It looks and feels so much better and all I’ve been getting are compliments, which I’ll take when I can get 😁😂

My hair, while quite long/shoulder length, was unfortunately starting to thin a bit. I just turned 37 so I guess I had a good run! After a certain point I really stopped taking care of it. And it showed.

There are some pics floating around here that show the longhair.

I was a bit nervous with my live-in gf because she always said she loves guys with a full head of hair and could never date a bald guy. Well I’m not bald per se, and it actually looks fuller and healthier short, but here we are!

She actually took it very well and was supportive. She thinks it kinda looks badass compared to my long hair lol 😂 . I used to look like a grungy little dweeb.

Now I don’t have to wear a hat or beanie everywhere I go.

Anyone here recently make a big chop? Thinking about doing so? Here is an honest and chill place to talk about it!
 
I started going bald at 14, Im almost 50 now, that shit never grew back...

Your girl is going to pretend that you are a different guy for the first few times.

Take advantage of this and they’ll let you do anything for this short moment in time, anything …..
 
Yea bro good move. I always tell people who are insecure about balding 'look at Fedor'. He's one of the best fighters ever and rocked being bald.

It doesn't mean shit. I'm sure you have a nicely shaped head and you will rock it SherFedor.
 
