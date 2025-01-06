More Jon Jones talk anyone?

C

Cartiac

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 24, 2022
Messages
1,704
Reaction score
2,144
I normally don't like posts that link a long Youtube video, but if there is one thing this place needs it is more talk about Jon Jones. I thought this was a very good interview. Doing it with Jon driving your Bugatti, that he nearly wrecks in the first few minutes, created a very honest environment.

A few of things I found interesting:

1) I noticed Jon's physique looks much more like the LHW version than the recent HW version which made me think he is definitely not preparing to fight Aspinall.
2) Jon later basically confirms that by saying he wants to fight Alex Periera next and then probably one more fight after that before he retires.
3) Not that surprising, but didn't know that Jon did 3 months in jail on "robbery" charges for beating some guy down.
4) Jon's pinky finger on his right hand is deformed from his dog, that previously killed his other dog, almost biting it completely off.

 
So his dogs are killing each other off in cage matches to the death.

That's normal.
 
Cartiac said:
I normally don't like posts that link a long Youtube video, but if there is one thing this place needs it is more talk about Jon Jones. I thought this was a very good interview. Doing it with Jon driving your Bugatti, that he nearly wrecks in the first few minutes, created a very honest environment.

A few of things I found interesting:

1) I noticed Jon's physique looks much more like the LHW version than the recent HW version which made me think he is definitely not preparing to fight Aspinall.
2) Jon later basically confirms that by saying he wants to fight Alex Periera next and then probably one more fight after that before he retires.
3) Not that surprising, but didn't know that Jon did 3 months in jail on "robbery" charges for beating some guy down.
4) Jon's pinky finger on his right hand is deformed from his dog, that previously killed his other dog, almost biting it completely off.

Click to expand...

Bro what time is the finger stuff? and does he show the finger?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Poirierfan
Jon Jones Only Fears One Man.
2
Replies
29
Views
989
Iroh
Iroh
TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe then call out Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,794
Messages
56,739,153
Members
175,382
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top