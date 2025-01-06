More Jon Jones talk anyone?

I normally don't like posts that link a long Youtube video, but if there is one thing this place needs it is more talk about Jon Jones. I thought this was a very good interview. Doing it with Jon driving your Bugatti, that he nearly wrecks in the first few minutes, created a very honest environment.



A few of things I found interesting:



1) I noticed Jon's physique looks much more like the LHW version than the recent HW version which made me think he is definitely not preparing to fight Aspinall.

2) Jon later basically confirms that by saying he wants to fight Alex Periera next and then probably one more fight after that before he retires.

3) Not that surprising, but didn't know that Jon did 3 months in jail on "robbery" charges for beating some guy down.

4) Jon's pinky finger on his right hand is deformed from his dog, that previously killed his other dog, almost biting it completely off.



