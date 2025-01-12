So in this is in conjunction with the US v China thread



How do you think the West fairs in terms of innovation and technical advancments in the miliary?



China has been show casing drone armies en-mass and recently displayed a Gen 6 fighter jet. They also tested a hyper sonic nuclear capable missile. Russia is already using hyper sonic missiles in war and has clearly begun using drone combat on a scale we haven't seen with the USA. ##



Russia has their hooks in everything when it comes to cyber security including outright hacking, shutting down and likely root kitting the Irish medical system. The Dutch rail system was also shut down by an unknown hacker. When something gets to that stage it is fair to assume the system itself is compromised. Western public services are laughably bad at detecting cyber threats until it is too late an even within cyber security circles IT have too much difficulty getting staff to behave responsibily, let alone informing them that the public themselves can also spread compromising software.



I have not seen much advertisement when it comes to western robot armies, and little to no claims that the west are interfearing with China/Russia/NK cyber security. Western orgs seem to be Dodos in this field. At least in recent times they are not show casing active drone warfare like we see in Ukraine. In fact it was the ME who introduced us to suicide drones, something that literally sounds like it was copied from Command and Conquer generals.



Do you feel the touted might of the West is currently being off set by the rapid technological advancements in rival nations? If world war 3 breaks out will it be a matter of muskets vs machine guns? There was also the recent revelation that China has been grossly under reporting their military budget. Never mind just the US but have France, Germany, Australia put any focus on robot warfare yet?