MMA Junkie's 2024 mid-year awards: An all-time BMF moment, a historic title run, more

The first half of 2024 has produced more than its fair share of incredible moments in high-level MMA competition.

Over the past six months, there have been finishes in title fights across multiple weight classes and an all-time classic “BMF” moment. The MMA Junkie staff voted on the nominees of each category below, determining who deserves top recognition for their performances inside the cagr from January through June.

Check out the 2024 mid-year award winners below, and be sure to let us know if we got it right


Best Submission': Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302​


Best Knockout': Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje at UFC 300



Best Fight': Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302​




Best Female Fighter': Dakota Ditcheva




Best Male Fighter': Alex Pereira




Not sure how Islam vs Dustin is the best fight of the year - very strange pick to me
 
