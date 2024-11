You are a complete clown, practically a parody of a MMA poster.Its a fight, stop pretending this is some kind of honorable sport, and his opponent doesnt need your white knighting.If you're not new to this sport then thats sad, if you are new then your mind set will change or you'll stop watching soon enough. The ref should call it, but if you are not cheating you're not trying, especially when fouls dont get a point taken.LOL at acting like the tough guy threatening to kill people on a karate forum because some one wasnt "honorable" in fucking prize fighting.Grow up!