Mike Tyson on Fighting Jake Paul, Spending $5 Million in a Week & Meeting Prince, Sinatra & Pacino

Who do you want to win?

  • Total voters
    9
borntoloseNOT said:
Mike is just an entertaining dude, I’m so glad he has opened up in recent years. He gets it done, have faith in the legend, this won’t take but a round imo
Click to expand...
I never knew he met Prince. It's obvious he did by how he described him, that was him.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Mike is just an entertaining dude, I’m so glad he has opened up in recent years. He gets it done, have faith in the legend, this won’t take but a round imo
Click to expand...
I'm always on Mike's side, still wish he wasn't doing it.
 
mozfonky said:
I never knew he met Prince. It's obvious he did by how he described him, that was him.
Click to expand...

I'm pretty certain Mike Tyson met tons of big time celebrities through his life. People wanted a piece of him also. He's a huge star himself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Oscar Madison
Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul now Fair Game
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
T
Jake Paul wants to box in the 2028 Olympics
Replies
18
Views
593
Pliny Pete
Pliny Pete
F
Media Jake Paul was right about Dana
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles
TCE
News Mike Tyson: Dana White is ‘going to be the best thing to happen to boxing’
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
Chayanne
Chayanne

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,678
Messages
56,276,105
Members
175,139
Latest member
Franquito's Alt

Share this page

Back
Top