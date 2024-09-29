Mike Tyson on Fighting Jake Paul, Spending $5 Million in a Week & Meeting Prince, Sinatra & Pacino

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,024
- Reaction score
- 45,452
Thought this was a pretty cool interview.
Thought this was a pretty cool interview.
I never knew he met Prince. It's obvious he did by how he described him, that was him.Mike is just an entertaining dude, I’m so glad he has opened up in recent years. He gets it done, have faith in the legend, this won’t take but a round imo
I'm always on Mike's side, still wish he wasn't doing it.Mike is just an entertaining dude, I’m so glad he has opened up in recent years. He gets it done, have faith in the legend, this won’t take but a round imo
I never knew he met Prince. It's obvious he did by how he described him, that was him.
Ya right!According to Charlie Murphy, Prince beat Mike in a slap fight with laced gloves and then ended it with Mac & Cheese
I never knew he met Prince. It's obvious he did by how he described him, that was him.
He did, he met MJ too.I'm pretty certain Mike Tyson met tons of big time celebrities through his life. People wanted a piece of him also. He's a huge star himself.
Probably but Bad Boy Entertainment will live on.But did Diddy try to ditty him?