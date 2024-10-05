Rewatch Mike Tyson Gets Emotional During Cris Cyborg Interview

This was such a beautiful moment, to see two absolute ferocious killers in the cage/ring, being so sweet to each other outside of it.

 
Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist
While he was convicted, if you believe rapists preform oral sex on their victims, that's on you. Guy went into great detail about everything that happened that night...including her to remove her panty liner in the bathroom before they did anything and what happened leading up to the allegations. Mike wasn't the only guy she accused of doing that to her. I am not one to say people should be banned for making factual statements, but there's zero context to what you said here pal and things like this are why societies collapse bro.
 
if you believe rapists preform oral sex on their victims, that's on you.
Ur not very smart. You can easily threaten someone (especially If you are Mike fucking Tyson) and force them to give you a bj.
 
Ur not very smart. You can easily threaten someone (especially If you are Mike fucking Tyson) and force them to give you a bj.
Naw genius, he ate her vagina...maybe English isn't your first language. I forgive you. Shouldn't be that aggressive with low level reading comprehension though.
 
Naw genius, he ate her vagina...maybe English isn't your first language. I forgive you. Shouldn't be that aggressive with low level reading comprehension though.
Its still rape. Why are u defending a convicted rapist? are you hiding something?
 
Its still rape. Why are u defending a convicted rapist? are you hiding something?
This level of trolling is stupid. There are real victims out there, who experience these things. If you believe a woman who has accused multiple men of doing this to her, one happened to be famous, that's on you man. The woman had a past before anything and if you followed the case (you didn't, you're an unintelligible troll) you wouldn't make light of these things. I think females who make false allegations are make it worse for real victims. People like you who make jokes about it, are pretty disgusting. I'll just add you to the ignore list. This is hijacking a beautiful thread about a sincere human moment.
 
This level of trolling is stupid. There are real victims out there, who experience these things. If you believe a woman who has accused multiple men of doing this to her, one happened to be famous, that's on you man. The woman had a past before anything and if you followed the case (you didn't, you're an unintelligible troll) you wouldn't make light of these things. I think females who make false allegations are make it worse for real victims. People like you who make jokes about it, are pretty disgusting. I'll just add you to the ignore list. This is hijacking a beautiful thread about a sincere human moment.
You don't think a woman can be sexually assaulted more than once? It is Tyson fanboys who claim her earlier allegation was false, that wasn't proven. That one never went to trial and the guy denied raping her, it wasn't some open and shut case.
 
This level of trolling is stupid. There are real victims out there, who experience these things. If you believe a woman who has accused multiple men of doing this to her, one happened to be famous, that's on you man. The woman had a past before anything and if you followed the case (you didn't, you're an unintelligible troll) you wouldn't make light of these things. I think females who make false allegations are make it worse for real victims. People like you who make jokes about it, are pretty disgusting. I'll just add you to the ignore list. This is hijacking a beautiful thread about a sincere human moment.
Let me refresh your memory, pea brain.

GYnU3OUW0AABjJs


This is what matters. Keep being a rape-apologist if you must though.
 
Let me refresh your memory, pea brain.

GYnU3OUW0AABjJs


This is what matters. Keep being a rape-apologist if you must though.
gimme a break. she wasn’t raped. the dumb smelly bitch was lying, and everyone knew it. that’s why everyone loves mike. he is fully redeemed in the eyes of the world. gotta love the guy. he’s been through so much and he just keeps going. what a king!
 
