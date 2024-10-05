This level of trolling is stupid. There are real victims out there, who experience these things. If you believe a woman who has accused multiple men of doing this to her, one happened to be famous, that's on you man. The woman had a past before anything and if you followed the case (you didn't, you're an unintelligible troll) you wouldn't make light of these things. I think females who make false allegations are make it worse for real victims. People like you who make jokes about it, are pretty disgusting. I'll just add you to the ignore list. This is hijacking a beautiful thread about a sincere human moment.