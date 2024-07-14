Mike Israetel - sage or egomaniac??

Soo I watch some training related stuff on youtube to get some ideas on workouts, mixing things up, etc. I cam across this Dr. Mike Israetel guy - who apparently has a Ph.D in sport physiology from Lehman college (which is hardly a prestigious school here in NYC but I digress)

He legitimately has some great videos and advice- like the following



Here he breaks down the myths and limitations of body types



Here he has some good dieting advice



Here's some great info about form and targeting musicles- there's a whole series of these.

BUT THEN

As chill and smart as he comes off in those videos, he has a whole series of videos bashing people. Mostly celebrities, but he bashes other youtubers as well



Here he is tearing down the V shred guy. I mean- if he has found that the guy is selling snake oil, then fine- criticize the method, break it down, and explain why someone should not follow it. However, in that video- he lets the V Shred promo video play and Mike just basically makes fun of the guy. It was so annoying I couldn't finish watching.

There's a whole series of him just going off on athletes and celebrities



Really dude?



Here he's going off on Tom Brady. Where are YOUR superbowl rings Mike?



And here he's going off on Chris Hemsworth, possibly the hottest actor in Hollywood at the moment. Where are YOUR blockbuster movies Mike?


In the end I suppose what I am saying he's useful, but he's a bit of a smug prick too.

Now excuse me while I go do upright rows for the next 6 hours.
 
Must have only picked up on smug prick videos. Can't watch him and click Do Not Recommend when they pop up. Not a fan of juice boxes telling you how to do it naturally.
 
Fahcough said:
Must have only picked up on smug prick videos. Can't watch him and click Do Not Recommend when they pop up. Not a fan of juice boxes telling you how to do it naturally.
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I thought. I have basically applied this approach to following advice from people or content I consume on training.

If you use gear, don't have kids and have a 2 hour morning wellness routine (involving journaling, icebath and sauna before you have to go to work or look after family, the information probably isn't applicable to me.
 
I mostly like the guy. I thought his critique videos mainly focused on why he thought some of the shit the athlete/youtuber was wrong instead of just making fun of them. I could be misremembering that though. His episodes on Dave Tate's podcast were pretty good.
 
I like the guy. He's got a funny, easy to listen to style, and a lot of his criticisms of Hollywood training etc are completely valid. Hemsworth, for example, looks amazing because of incredible genetics and top teir, ahem, "suplements". He also has the luxury of almost unlimited recovery time when prepping for a movie role. So even less than optimal training works for him.

Israetel also doesn't take himself too seriously, and frequently admits the guys he's taking the piss out of have accomplished far more than he ever will.
 
