Mike Israetel - sage or egomaniac??

Soo I watch some training related stuff on youtube to get some ideas on workouts, mixing things up, etc. I cam across this Dr. Mike Israetel guy - who apparently has a Ph.D in sport physiology from Lehman college (which is hardly a prestigious school here in NYC but I digress)



He legitimately has some great videos and advice- like the following







Here he breaks down the myths and limitations of body types







Here he has some good dieting advice







Here's some great info about form and targeting musicles- there's a whole series of these.



BUT THEN



As chill and smart as he comes off in those videos, he has a whole series of videos bashing people. Mostly celebrities, but he bashes other youtubers as well







Here he is tearing down the V shred guy. I mean- if he has found that the guy is selling snake oil, then fine- criticize the method, break it down, and explain why someone should not follow it. However, in that video- he lets the V Shred promo video play and Mike just basically makes fun of the guy. It was so annoying I couldn't finish watching.



There's a whole series of him just going off on athletes and celebrities







Really dude?







Here he's going off on Tom Brady. Where are YOUR superbowl rings Mike?







And here he's going off on Chris Hemsworth, possibly the hottest actor in Hollywood at the moment. Where are YOUR blockbuster movies Mike?





In the end I suppose what I am saying he's useful, but he's a bit of a smug prick too.



Now excuse me while I go do upright rows for the next 6 hours.