Mike Goldberg to return for UFC 300?

JakePaulMMA

JakePaulMMA

UFC deez nutz
@Green
Joined
Nov 26, 2020
Messages
1,201
Reaction score
1,478
Mike Goldberg was a commentator who served alongside Joe Rogan for almost 10 years calling play-by-play in his own style. He had the ability to see things no one else noticed and had could recite information about a fighter that literally no one else had ever heard before.

Long time fans loved him, miss him, and think he was given his walking papers unceremoniously. Some people feel cheated. It'd be a great chance at one final experience in the sport he helped grow and form into what it is today.
 
I read that he was a pill junkie and that’s why they canned him. I’m not sure if it’s true. Can anyone confirm?
 
My favorite commentator of all time. Unintentionally hilarious, memorable one liners; was the voice of the UFC for almost 2 decades. Would welcome him back with open arms. lol
 
PhilMcCavity said:
I read that he was a pill junkie and that’s why they canned him. I’m not sure if it’s true. Can anyone confirm?
Click to expand...
I can't personally confirm if it's true but I can confirm that he certainly seemed strung out near the end of his tenure

And I can confirm that I've heard this rumour for several people I consider credible.
 
I think Dana doesn't like him or something. He was OK - probably Fitzgerald level. Anik better, but he could probably still do it.
 
PhilMcCavity said:
I read that he was a pill junkie and that’s why they canned him. I’m not sure if it’s true. Can anyone confirm?
Click to expand...
rumors had it he did go to rehab. but no one in the UFC has ever confirmed it and goldberg has strongly denied it.
 
I would be ok with a one-off for 300. I dont think they should allow him on the maincard but having him come in for the ESPN prelims with Rogan and let Anik and DC take a break would be quite the surprise and hit the nostalgia feels big time. Having Goldy sign off the prelims would be the ending he deserved. Hell maybe even a HOF non fighter wing if Dana was really feeling it that night.

Good call TS
 
He always said the octagon girls' names with such enthusiasm.

"Chrissy. Arianny. Celeste."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Michael Chandler Teases UFC 300 Main Event Return vs Mcgregor - UPDATE Mcgregor CONFIRMS he wants UFC 300 Main Event
5 6 7
Replies
130
Views
6K
TrueBias
TrueBias
BoxingFan653
Khamzat to get hand surgery and potentially return to UFC 300?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,807
Messages
55,308,853
Members
174,732
Latest member
herrsackbauer

Share this page

Back
Top