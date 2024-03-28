Mike Goldberg to return for UFC 300?

Mike Goldberg was a commentator who served alongside Joe Rogan for almost 10 years calling play-by-play in his own style. He had the ability to see things no one else noticed and had could recite information about a fighter that literally no one else had ever heard before.



Long time fans loved him, miss him, and think he was given his walking papers unceremoniously. Some people feel cheated. It'd be a great chance at one final experience in the sport he helped grow and form into what it is today.