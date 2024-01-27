Black9
If they can pull this off, it'd be a massive card alongside the rest of the card
Would this satisfy your guys expectations for UFC 300?
Mcgregor vs Chandler
Zhang vs Yan
Max vs Gaethje
Charles vs Arman
+others
Would all be barnburners and could be one of the most action-packed cards in a VERY long time
UPDATE- MCGREGOR CONFIRMS HE ALSO WANTS TO BE APART OF UFC 300
