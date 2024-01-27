Media Michael Chandler Teases UFC 300 Main Event Return vs Mcgregor - UPDATE Mcgregor CONFIRMS he wants UFC 300 Main Event

If they can pull this off, it'd be a massive card alongside the rest of the card
Would this satisfy your guys expectations for UFC 300?

Mcgregor vs Chandler
Zhang vs Yan
Max vs Gaethje
Charles vs Arman
+others
Would all be barnburners and could be one of the most action-packed cards in a VERY long time




UPDATE- MCGREGOR CONFIRMS HE ALSO WANTS TO BE APART OF UFC 300
 
"See you at the top!"

~ Chandler, 2-3 in the UFC

Wins = Hooker, Ferguson :rolleyes:
Losses = Oliviera, Gaethje, Porier
 
Wouldnt be surprised if it's TRUE. Conor is healthy, no reason to delay truthfully, and hes not been on 100 or 200. Need something big.
 
It’s a clear option. I’m sure they negotiated Weili to hard number and no ppv points. So it leaves a Conor card open ended
No negotiations needed. As far as I know very few female champs get PPV points (depends on their popularity like Ronda). Same with male FLW for example. DJ talked about defending the title for ages until a new contract with PPV points was negotiated. Figgy famously talked about not getting PPV points as well.

Being champ isn't an automatic guarantee for a cut of the PPV, at least not below the male BW division. I'm willing to bet Weili isn't anywhere close to getting PPV points.
 
Fight is meaningless at 185 ….means zero
Funny enough saw some random post on FB that they're going to be the main event, at 165..With Dana announcing the introduction of 165, and 175 lbs titles...Could you imagine after it's been an actual talked about subject for a while amongst the fans they actually did that and conor of all people is the inaugural title fight for one of the belts...
 
Pretty lackluster card but so was 200. It’s looking more like a old UFC numbered stack card.
To be fair 200 was at least supposed to have Jones vs DC. But we all know how that ended up falling through. Conor was also intended to be on the card but got pulled when he supposedly blew off some press events leading to the card. This one hasn't even had big fights on it yet of that magnitude to have fallen through.
 
