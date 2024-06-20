  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Microplastics discovered in human penises for the first time

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,793
Reaction score
10,559

Scientists have found microplastics in human penises for the first time, as concerns over the tiny particles’ proliferation and potential health effects mount.

Seven different kinds of microplastics were found in four out of five samples of penis tissue taken from five different men as part of a study published in IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal on Wednesday.

Microplastics polymer fragments that can range from less than 0.2 inch (5 millimeters) down to 1/25,000th of an inch (1 micrometer). Anything smaller is a nanoplastic that must be measured in billionths of a meter. They form when larger plastics break down, either by chemically degrading or physically wearing down into smaller pieces.

Some minuscule particles can invade individual cells and tissues in major organs, experts say, and evidence is mounting that they are increasingly present in our bodies.

Study lead author Ranjith Ramasamy, an expert in reproductive urology who conducted the research while working at the University of Miami, told CNN that he used a previous study that found evidence of microplastics in the human heart as a basis for his research.

Ramasamy said he wasn’t surprised to find microplastics in the penis, as it is a “very vascular organ,” like the heart.

Tiny plastic shards found in human testicles, study says
Some minuscule particles can invade individual cells and tissues in major organs, experts say, and evidence is mounting that they are increasingly present in our bodies.

Study lead author Ranjith Ramasamy, an expert in reproductive urology who conducted the research while working at the University of Miami, told CNN that he used a previous study that found evidence of microplastics in the human heart as a basis for his research.

Ramasamy said he wasn’t surprised to find microplastics in the penis, as it is a “very vascular organ,” like the heart.

The samples were taken from study participants who had been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction (ED) and were in the hospital to undergo surgery for penile implants to treat the condition at the University of Miami between August and September 2023.

The samples were then analyzed using chemical imaging, which revealed that four of the five men had microplastics in their penile tissue.

Seven different types of microplastics were detected, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) the most prevalent, according to the study.

Now their presence has been confirmed, more research is needed to investigate potential links to conditions such as ED, Ramasamy said.

I guess this explains the sperm counts being lower and penis size shrinking.

Plastic use needs to be dramatically cut down it's used way to much and the problems it could causing people needs to addressed.
 
Last edited:
I knew a guy in high school who had to go to the hospital cause he stuck a toothpick in his dickhole and couldnt get it out, I wonder if this is him
 
Went in for analysis. Unfortunately, no samples were obtained.
None of their tools or scalpels could penetrate little nonoob.
:meow:
 
Everything is in everything. These plastic dick scare mongering tactics will not work. I will not drink from the paper straw like a cuck, I will not eat ze bugs.
 
Better to have a normal penis with microplastics than a micro penis with no plastics.
 
White Whale said:

Scientists have found microplastics in human penises for the first time, as concerns over the tiny particles’ proliferation and potential health effects mount.

Seven different kinds of microplastics were found in four out of five samples of penis tissue taken from five different men as part of a study published in IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal on Wednesday.

Microplastics polymer fragments that can range from less than 0.2 inch (5 millimeters) down to 1/25,000th of an inch (1 micrometer). Anything smaller is a nanoplastic that must be measured in billionths of a meter. They form when larger plastics break down, either by chemically degrading or physically wearing down into smaller pieces.

Some minuscule particles can invade individual cells and tissues in major organs, experts say, and evidence is mounting that they are increasingly present in our bodies.

Study lead author Ranjith Ramasamy, an expert in reproductive urology who conducted the research while working at the University of Miami, told CNN that he used a previous study that found evidence of microplastics in the human heart as a basis for his research.

Ramasamy said he wasn’t surprised to find microplastics in the penis, as it is a “very vascular organ,” like the heart.



Health
Live TV
Life, But Better - Other
Microplastics discovered in human penises for the first time
By Jack Guy, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 2:30 PM EDT, Wed June 19, 2024
This is a microscope image of microplastic particles in penis tissue.
This is a microscope image of microplastic particles in penis tissue. International Journal of Impotence Research
Get inspired by a weekly roundup on living well, made simple. Sign up for CNN’s Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools designed to improve your well-being.

CNN

Scientists have found microplastics in human penises for the first time, as concerns over the tiny particles’ proliferation and potential health effects mount.

Seven different kinds of microplastics were found in four out of five samples of penis tissue taken from five different men as part of a study published in IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal on Wednesday.


Microplastics are polymer fragments that can range from less than 0.2 inch (5 millimeters) down to 1/25,000th of an inch (1 micrometer). Anything smaller is a nanoplastic that must be measured in billionths of a meter. They form when larger plastics break down, either by chemically degrading or physically wearing down into smaller pieces.

Full frame of vibrantly colored plastic shards
RELATED ARTICLE
Tiny plastic shards found in human testicles, study says
Some minuscule particles can invade individual cells and tissues in major organs, experts say, and evidence is mounting that they are increasingly present in our bodies.

Study lead author Ranjith Ramasamy, an expert in reproductive urology who conducted the research while working at the University of Miami, told CNN that he used a previous study that found evidence of microplastics in the human heart as a basis for his research.

ADVERTISING

Ramasamy said he wasn’t surprised to find microplastics in the penis, as it is a “very vascular organ,” like the heart.


The samples were taken from study participants who had been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction (ED) and were in the hospital to undergo surgery for penile implants to treat the condition at the University of Miami between August and September 2023.

The samples were then analyzed using chemical imaging, which revealed that four of the five men had microplastics in their penile tissue.

Seven different types of microplastics were detected, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) the most prevalent, according to the study.

Now their presence has been confirmed, more research is needed to investigate potential links to conditions such as ED, Ramasamy said.

I guess this cam explain the sperm counts being lower and penis size shrinking.

Plastic use needs to be dramatically cut down it's used way to much and the problems it could causing people needs to addressed.
Click to expand...
I'll take another order of corporate deregulation please! We need to get Trump in there so he can eliminate microplastics by...destroying the EPA and doing corporate deregulation??
 
This may be rants of a psycho or a dire warning from a prophetic visionary:



P.s. as a conspiracy nutter, I believe Terrence, eventhough his wig made it very difficult for me.
 
Consequences of drinking bottled water through 100% recycled plastic.

I wouldn't worry too much. There's far more harmful shit in fast food that doesn't receive the same headlines.
 
HereticBD said:
Consequences of drinking bottled water through 100% recycled plastic.

I wouldn't worry too much. There's far more harmful shit in fast food that doesn't receive the same headlines.
Click to expand...
Let's do more corporate deregulation so we can get rid of the microplastics and the poison in fast food!
 
blackheart said:
Let's do more corporate deregulation so we can get rid of the microplastics and the poison in fast food!
Click to expand...
Your boy has been in office for damn near four years. What has he done to address this?
 
TUFNewb said:
Everything is in everything. These plastic dick scare mongering tactics will not work. I will not drink from the paper straw like a cuck, I will not eat ze bugs.
Click to expand...

You'll happily drink from a plastic straw but not a paper one?

Is there any logic to any of that?
 
Are microplastics the cause of the uptick in cancer?

Microplastics found in placental tissue.

How much plastic are you drinking in your coffee?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,855
Messages
55,721,365
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top