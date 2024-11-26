Social DEI study shows it causes hostility and support for authoritarianism NYT and Bloomberg refused publish the findings

www.nationalreview.com

DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study Finds | National Review

Both the New York Times and Bloomberg prepared stories on the study’s findings, but axed them just before publication.
DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study Finds

A new study found that diversity, equity, and inclusion materials have a wide range of negative consequences, including psychological harm, increased hostility, and greater agreement with extreme authoritarian rhetoric, such as adapted Adolf Hitler quotes.

Both the New York Times and Bloomberg were preparing stories on the findings, but axed them just before publication citing editorial decisions.

New study finds DEI initiatives creating 'hostile attribution bias'

A breakout study on DEI materials from the Network Contagion Research Institute found that they may cause psychological harm in the form of hostile attribution bias.
New study finds DEI initiatives creating 'hostile attribution bias'
Using materials from within the DEI movement, the study measured 'explicit bias'

New research from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University reveals that some diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training methods may cause psychological harm.

The study, released on Monday, shows significant increases in hostility and punitive attitudes among participants exposed to DEI pedagogy covering subjects like race, religion and caste.

This hostile attribution bias may contribute to increased intergroup hostility and authoritarian behavior in the long run, according to study co-author and NCRI Chief Science Officer Joel Finkelstein.

"What we did was we took a lot of these ideas that were found to still be very prominent in a lot of these DEI lectures and interventions and training," said Finkelstein in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And we said, ‘Well, how is this going to affect people?’ What we found is that when people are exposed to this ideology, what happens is they become hostile without any indication that anything racist has happened."

Those exposed to anti-racist materials were linked to heightened perceptions of racial bias in the study. Participants were also more likely to support punitive measures against perceived offenders of so-called "microaggressions," even in the absence of evidence.

"And when people are supposed to see anti-racist material in the ideology, it looks like what happens is that they become more likely to punish for any evidence of wrongdoing," said Finkelstein. "That includes protesting people, calling for dismissal, demanding public apologies, receiving people calling for their relocation. These punitive measures are, in some cases, costing people their jobs."

DEI causes everything it claims to be trying stop. It's probably the reason why everyone is so divided right now.

New York Times and Bloomberg not publishing the findings is also disturbing its like they want people to know that DEI programing is very damaging.
 
Does the right even care anymore about merit? They all support trumps cabinet picks which are based on nothing but loyalty lol. Hard to take the DEI outrage seriously
You could read the pdf file on the study that both inks have but I guess that is too much effort for leftists.
 
It's the same logic as going through a gf's phone. If you're looking for something that will upset you, you'll certainly find it.
 
Why Was This Groundbreaking Study on DEI Silenced?

Two leading media organizations abruptly shelved coverage of a groundbreaking study that went against their narrative.
Why Was This Groundbreaking Study on DEI Silenced?
Two leading media organizations abruptly shelved coverage of a groundbreaking study that went against their narrative.

In a stunning series of events, two leading media organizations—The New York Times and Bloomberg—abruptly shelved coverage of a groundbreaking study that raises serious concerns about the psychological impacts of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) pedagogy. The study, conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in collaboration with Rutgers University, found that certain DEI practices could induce hostility, increase authoritarian tendencies, and foster agreement with extreme rhetoric. With billions of dollars invested annually in these initiatives, the public has a right to know if such programs—heralded as effective moral solutions to bigotry and hate—might instead be fueling the very problems they claim to solve. The decision to withhold coverage raises serious questions about transparency, editorial independence, and the growing influence of ideological biases in the media.

The NCRI study investigated the psychological effects of DEI pedagogy, specifically training programs that draw heavily from texts like Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist and Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility. The findings were unsettling, though perhaps not surprising to longstanding opponents of such programs.Through carefully controlled experiments, the researchers demonstrated that exposure to anti-oppressive (i.e., anti-racist) rhetoric—common in many DEI initiatives—consistently amplified perceptions of bias where none existed. Participants were more likely to see prejudice in neutral scenarios and to support punitive actions against imagined offenders. These effects were not marginal; hostility and punitive tendencies increased by double-digit percentages across multiple measures. Perhaps most troubling, the study revealed a chilling convergence with authoritarian attitudes, suggesting that such training is fostering not empathy, but coercion and control.

NYT and Bloomberg refusing to publish the story just further shows why the distrust of the media is so high.
 
Why do conservatives care about a bunch of dumb scientists since universities and science are corrupted, and are the tools of Satan
 
Does the right even care anymore about merit? They all support trumps cabinet picks which are based on nothing but loyalty lol. Hard to take the DEI outrage seriously
They definitely care about the merit of being born better than everyone else.
 
Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) collaborating with Rutgers University does a study showing DEI programs causes a lot of harm and liberals response is but Trump.
 
As someone who has to do three different university's worth of "training" each year, this doesn't surprise me. Literally everyone hates the idiotic bureaucratic infantilization, but when you add to this the fact that every video and "scenario" about how ignorantly racist and toxic everybody allegedly is is too stupid to even be believable - and like the people who made the video think that they've "discovered" racism and sexism and that their great filmmaking will result in everyone "discovering" that we shouldn't be racist or sexist - I'm just sitting there thinking of Bill Burr.



The worst part: The training is THE SAME EVERY YEAR. That's right. Same stupid videos, same stupid questions. Imagine if at your job you had to take the ACTs or SATs every year as a condition of your employment. I have to "prove" that I'm not a rapist Klan member every fucking year by spending six hours answering "Yes" to questions like "If Billy says to Jane, "Wow, your nappy head and jungle jewelry really stand out in this office of real Americans, but I like it because I've got jungle fever" is he creating a hostile work environment with problematic racial and sexual overtones?"

oh-come-on-dude-seriously-0qtb74gam5x4os54.gif
 
Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) collaborating with Rutgers University does a study showing DEI programs causes a lot of harm and liberals response is but Trump.
The first response in this thread from @Zazen was to point out that hypocrisy of Righties screaming about merit while simultaneously defending every meritless Trump appointee. Nobody has addressed it yet.
 
The first response in this thread from @Zazen was to point out that hypocrisy of Righties screaming about merit while simultaneously defending every meritless Trump appointee. Nobody has addressed it yet.
These articles have nothing to do with Trump they are about the study which shows the harm DEI is doing.
 
