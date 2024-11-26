DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study Finds | National Review Both the New York Times and Bloomberg prepared stories on the study’s findings, but axed them just before publication.

DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study FindsA new study found that diversity, equity, and inclusion materials have a wide range of negative consequences, including psychological harm, increased hostility, and greater agreement with extreme authoritarian rhetoric, such as adapted Adolf Hitler quotes.Both the New York Times and Bloomberg were preparing stories on the findings, but axed them just before publication citing editorial decisions.New study finds DEI initiatives creating 'hostile attribution bias'Using materials from within the DEI movement, the study measured 'explicit bias'New research from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University reveals that some diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training methods may cause psychological harm.The study, released on Monday, shows significant increases in hostility and punitive attitudes among participants exposed to DEI pedagogy covering subjects like race, religion and caste.This hostile attribution bias may contribute to increased intergroup hostility and authoritarian behavior in the long run, according to study co-author and NCRI Chief Science Officer Joel Finkelstein."What we did was we took a lot of these ideas that were found to still be very prominent in a lot of these DEI lectures and interventions and training," said Finkelstein in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And we said, 'Well, how is this going to affect people?' What we found is that when people are exposed to this ideology, what happens is they become hostile without any indication that anything racist has happened."Those exposed to anti-racist materials were linked to heightened perceptions of racial bias in the study. Participants were also more likely to support punitive measures against perceived offenders of so-called "microaggressions," even in the absence of evidence."And when people are supposed to see anti-racist material in the ideology, it looks like what happens is that they become more likely to punish for any evidence of wrongdoing," said Finkelstein. "That includes protesting people, calling for dismissal, demanding public apologies, receiving people calling for their relocation. These punitive measures are, in some cases, costing people their jobs."