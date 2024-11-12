PS5 Pro Enhanced — these are the 82 games confirmed to get a boost These PS5 games are getting a Pro-enabled upgrade

Surprising how this game was announced 18 months ago, and there's never been a dedicated thread to it.So this is it.This was recently dropped by IGN with three of the main voice-actors discussing the game... and a long-kept secret that the voiceactress for Eva actually was Jodi Benson, of The Little Mermaid fame.Besides that there hasn't been much new info.4 months ago this gameplay demonstration fir the Unreal Engine 5 dropped. Worth looking at if you haven't yet.Konami has been dropping marketing bits like this every few months, so its surprising no release date has been announced yet.When it was first announced I figured it would have been released on, or close to, the 20th anniversary of the OG.... which is in 6 days, Nov.17th... so it looks like that's not going to happen.Its been recently announced it will have PS5pro optimization -On a personal note - whenever I've heard bit of news about the remake of what I consider one of the GOATs and the best game of my favorite series of all time, I've asked myself...I'm looking forward to it, but I'm not hyped.Its probably because its a 1-for-1 remake of the original game just with modern graphics and quality-of-life updates. The PS2 had alot of technical limitations as compared to modern consoles and I would have want what MGS3 should have been if there were practically no technical limitations.Imagine if the game map was multiple square miles large - through jungle, fields, rain forest, desert, and a military base thats the size of a real military base. Basically the size of MGS5's map but not boring.Imagine if this was more of a Rambo-simulator, with squads of russians trying to track you down and you have to use your camo, gadgets, and stealth to take them out one-by-one.There's bits of that in the original game, but for a 2025 title on the PS5pro it should be more large-scale.Anyway, whats your thoughts on MGS3 Delta?