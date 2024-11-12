  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Multiplat Metal Gear Solid 3 (Remake) - Delta [Official Thread]

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
56,241
Reaction score
106,176
Surprising how this game was announced 18 months ago, and there's never been a dedicated thread to it.

So this is it.



This was recently dropped by IGN with three of the main voice-actors discussing the game... and a long-kept secret that the voiceactress for Eva actually was Jodi Benson, of The Little Mermaid fame.

Suzetta-Minet-Jodi-Benson.jpeg


Besides that there hasn't been much new info.
4 months ago this gameplay demonstration fir the Unreal Engine 5 dropped. Worth looking at if you haven't yet.



Konami has been dropping marketing bits like this every few months, so its surprising no release date has been announced yet.

When it was first announced I figured it would have been released on, or close to, the 20th anniversary of the OG.... which is in 6 days, Nov.17th... so it looks like that's not going to happen.

Its been recently announced it will have PS5pro optimization -
www.tomsguide.com

PS5 Pro Enhanced — these are the 82 games confirmed to get a boost

These PS5 games are getting a Pro-enabled upgrade
www.tomsguide.com www.tomsguide.com

On a personal note - whenever I've heard bit of news about the remake of what I consider one of the GOATs and the best game of my favorite series of all time, I've asked myself... 'Why am I not excited for this?' I'm looking forward to it, but I'm not hyped.

Its probably because its a 1-for-1 remake of the original game just with modern graphics and quality-of-life updates. The PS2 had alot of technical limitations as compared to modern consoles and I would have want what MGS3 should have been if there were practically no technical limitations.

Imagine if the game map was multiple square miles large - through jungle, fields, rain forest, desert, and a military base thats the size of a real military base. Basically the size of MGS5's map but not boring.

Imagine if this was more of a Rambo-simulator, with squads of russians trying to track you down and you have to use your camo, gadgets, and stealth to take them out one-by-one.
There's bits of that in the original game, but for a 2025 title on the PS5pro it should be more large-scale.

Anyway, whats your thoughts on MGS3 Delta?
 
Konami would probably make it worse if they were to change too much. The worst part of MGSV was all the driving around really took away from the stealth when youd be driving down the road in a jeep, bail out and let the vehicle coast down the road and the guards don't think too much of it.

IMO the only metal gear games that need or deserve a remake are Metal gear 1 and 2 as well as Metal Gear Solid.
 
Lycandroid said:
Konami would probably make it worse if they were to change too much. The worst part of MGSV was all the driving around really took away from the stealth when youd be driving down the road in a jeep, bail out and let the vehicle coast down the road and the guards don't think too much of it.

IMO the only metal gear games that need or deserve a remake are Metal gear 1 and 2 as well as Metal Gear Solid.
Click to expand...

There were many issues with MGS5 -
*The story (summarized).
*The Open World/s were BORING with the exception if a few key areas.
*The lack of variety in missions & repeating missions in the final act.

But one big improvement that was universally praised was the improved gameplay.

I'm still amazed Konami did nothing with the FOX engine after MGS5. With the exception of the load times it was perfect.

If Delta is a success, and Konami has an interest in remaking more games of the series, I'd count on the original MG being next. That'd require a modern 'reimagining' so hopefully the new team would be up for it.
 
I'm sure it'll be good but the only MGS game that really needs a remake is 1.
 
Satisfied with PS3 HD Collection MGS3.

MGS V should have had special mountain walls to explode to reveal rupees and stronger swords.
 
Lycandroid said:
IMO the only metal gear games that need or deserve a remake are Metal gear 1 and 2 as well as Metal Gear Solid.
Click to expand...

Ive never played the first two games but I don't trust Konami with the amount of gameplay and story they would have to add to modernize those ones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woldog
What game would you pick for a modern day remake?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Nova44
Nova44

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,020
Messages
56,555,688
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top