Assassins Creed Valhalla - Holy Sh*t This Is Good

I thought Fallout was an expansive open world game. This entry in a “ stealth” series has no right having this much content. So much more than Black Flag. You play for hours and barely scratch the surface. So much stuff to do and every little icon on the map leads to something bigger so nothing really feels pointless. Lotta cut scenes not gonna lie but this is a great game. Best open world game I’ve played and I’m big on Fallout. Would highly recommend this game to anyone with ADHD.