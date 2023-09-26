Meta Quest 3

So it comes out October 10. Who’s getting one?

I haven’t got into VR yet but wondering if this is one to pick up?
 
Leaked spec sheet:

vfv0bdhet0qb1.jpg



Sounds great and is right around the amount I'm willing to spend. They've also bought several good VR game studios so will probably have plenty of nice exclusives.

I had a PSVR1 and have a Quest1 and want to get a new headset. Decision will be between PSVR2, Quest 3 and the rumored Valve standalone set.

Really leaning towards the Quest 3 since PSVR2 doesn't support PC (and anything else that Sony doesn't want) and I assume the Valve set will be more expensive.
 


Sounds impressive as everything is better then the Quest Pro "higher resolution big upgraded SOC and duel 4k cameras for under 500 bucks " that cost over 1000 dollars and you have a 512 gig version still under 650 bucks. The only thing missing is the use of microLCD Display technology but at this price point really not a big deal. Eye tracking would have been nice to have on it but at this price point it could have come down to the cost.

The Valve Index 2 been leaked and that sounds standalone but PC centric and very likely higher specs then the Quest 3. The index 2 sounds like it drops the lighthouses but may support the lighthouses if you have the knuckles controllers. The Primax Crystal has better specs resolution wise and microOLED panels but is very bulky and 3 times the price. Lets not forget the Apple headset but at 3,000 dollars is out of the price range of majority of users.

I am at a loss I am still waiting for more info about the Index 2 what are the specs and will it be out before the end of the year? I own the XR elite, Quest 2, HTC Vive 2 Pro, Primax 8K "Still have it as a boat anchor lol" two HP Reverb G2's. Disappointed about the FOV being similar to the Quest 2 the Index 2 rumor is 120 degree FOV.






EDIT: Lets not forget that QUALCOMM, Google and Samsung are working on something to beat the specs of the Apple VR headset at a better price point. Does the Quest 3 have enough to compete with the next generation who knows? But pocketbook wise nothing going to be anywhere near the 500 dollar price point.
 
Well I bought the Meta Quest 3 512 version will see how it goes getting it Weds.
 
Not sure which one to get, kind of annoying to pay so much more for some memory.

I'll probably wait until the end of the year anyway though.
 
Well Apple is apparently going back to the drawing boards thanks to Quest 3. Though being lower resolution Quest 3 was tested by Apple engineers causing them to run back to make changes. Apparently the pancake optics an having superior FOV scared Apple engineers.
empsim said:
Not sure which one to get, kind of annoying to pay so much more for some memory.

I'll probably wait until the end of the year anyway though.
I been hearing that they should have released it with 256 gig not 128 gigs so that may turn off many to buying it. Though I bought the biggest brick "As I never use it" HTC XR Elite that was 1100 dollars did not know it has similar FOV of the Quest 2 and they did not have depth camera working. The Quest 3 is higher resolution by a lot over the HTC XR Elite and the Quest 2 not just higher but on two panels meaning you get more pixels per inch and pancake optics that really improves the display quality.

Facebook had to pay for the rights to use pancake optics like HTC due to patent holder squatting rights. But to image the Quest 3 has much higher resolution dual 4K cameras as well as depth camera and has 4 times the memory and a new SOC that is twice as fast and better GPU. I don't like the 8 meg of working ram. Here some other points on the Quest 3 it has a claimed 110 degree horizontal FOV vs 100 in the quest 2 and a wider distortion free area we will have to see.

Side note Red Matter 2 and Assassin Creed Nexus are the must have games on the platform.
 
I'm sticking with my PSVR2
 
PEB said:
Well Apple is apparently going back to the drawing boards thanks to Quest 3. Though being lower resolution Quest 3 was tested by Apple engineers causing them to run back to make changes. Apparently the pancake optics an having superior FOV scared Apple engineers.


I been hearing that they should have released it with 256 gig not 128 gigs so that may turn off many to buying it. Though I bought the biggest brick "As I never use it" HTC XR Elite that was 1100 dollars did not know it has similar FOV of the Quest 2 and they did not have depth camera working. The Quest 3 is higher resolution by a lot over the HTC XR Elite and the Quest 2 not just higher but on two panels meaning you get more pixels per inch and pancake optics that really improves the display quality.

Facebook had to pay for the rights to use pancake optics like HTC due to patent holder squatting rights. But to image the Quest 3 has much higher resolution dual 4K cameras as well as depth camera and has 4 times the memory and a new SOC that is twice as fast and better GPU. I don't like the 8 meg of working ram. Here some other points on the Quest 3 it has a claimed 110 degree horizontal FOV vs 100 in the quest 2 and a wider distortion free area we will have to see.

Side note Red Matter 2 and Assassin Creed Nexus are the must have games on the platform.
Hardware wise it definitely sounds great, should be a huge upgrade over my psvr1/quest1.

Guess I'll just go for the 128gb and hope we don't start getting 50gb standalone games anytime soon.
 
I probably will skip on this one since I have a Quest Pro already and a Pimax Crystal. The Snapdragon Gen 2 does sound enticing but its only worthwhile if you do mobile settings and does not really help with PCVR which depends on your pc processor anyway
 
Definitely intriguing, so for me to play something like Half Life Alyx I’d have to run it to my gaming laptop?
 
Dizzy said:
Definitely intriguing, so for me to play something like Half Life Alyx I'd have to run it to my gaming laptop?
Yeah, but I just learned that you can connect to your pc wirelessly through a service called quest link.

That's a freaking game changer right there! @PEB , have you messed around with quest link?

This guy is running it on his pc.
edit* time stamped properly now



I chose the facebook (Occulus) initially as it allowed me to access all of their 1st party games, as well as being able to connect to Steam games. I'm not sure if you can use non-facebook/meta headsets for their 1st party games. I remember it either not being possible back then, or being a bit of a pain to get up and running. It's been a few years though, maybe @PEB knows
 
GtehMVP said:
Yeah, but I just learned that you can connect to your pc wirelessly through a service called quest link.

That's a freaking game changer right there! @PEB , have you messed around with quest link?

This guy is running it on his pc.
edit* time stamped properly now



I chose the facebook (Occulus) initially as it allowed me to access all of their 1st party games, as well as being able to connect to Steam games. I'm not sure if you can use non-facebook/meta headsets for their 1st party games. I remember it either not being possible back then, or being a bit of a pain to get up and running. It's been a few years though, maybe @PEB knows
GtehMVP said:
Yeah, but I just learned that you can connect to your pc wirelessly through a service called quest link.

That's a freaking game changer right there! @PEB , have you messed around with quest link?

This guy is running it on his pc.
edit* time stamped properly now



I chose the facebook (Occulus) initially as it allowed me to access all of their 1st party games, as well as being able to connect to Steam games. I'm not sure if you can use non-facebook/meta headsets for their 1st party games. I remember it either not being possible back then, or being a bit of a pain to get up and running. It's been a few years though, maybe @PEB knows
I ran Quest 2 wirelessly did not have an issue with frame rates but I did find the picture quality degraded somewhat but that was likely due to the compression being run to allow for wireless connectivity. I am hoping the Quest 3 will improve on that issue because it has a higher performance CPU as I think the XR2 seemed underpowered for what it was being asked to do. XR2 Gen 2 is supposedly nearly double the performance and something like a 3 X GPU performance bump. I did though on my HTC XR Elite run it wirelessly with first gen XR2 and it was sh$t and I loved my HTC Vive Pro 2 though the FOV sucked. The colors where dark and washout on the XR Elite. Today I get the headset see what happens.
 
PEB said:
I ran Quest 2 wirelessly did not have an issue with frame rates but I did find the picture quality degraded somewhat but that was likely due to the compression being run to allow for wireless connectivity. I am hoping the Quest 3 will improve on that issue because it has a higher performance CPU as I think the XR2 seemed underpowered for what it was being asked to do. XR2 Gen 2 is supposedly nearly double the performance and something like a 3 X GPU performance bump. I did though on my HTC XR Elite run it wirelessly with first gen XR2 and it was sh$t and I loved my HTC Vive Pro 2 though the FOV sucked. The colors where dark and washout on the XR Elite. Today I get the headset see what happens.
Thanks man, looking forward to your hands on experience.

I had this 3rd party wireless adapter for the rift (t cast or something) for a few weeks. When it worked it was glorious, just wasnt ready for prime time. I've been waiting to be untethered for pc powered VR, with tracking not requiring base stations.

Hopefully quest 3 nails it for both!
 
GtehMVP said:
Yeah, but I just learned that you can connect to your pc wirelessly through a service called quest link.

That's a freaking game changer right there! @PEB , have you messed around with quest link?

This guy is running it on his pc.
edit* time stamped properly now
You can already do that with the Quest 2. Plus Virtual Desktop works much better than Quest Link and you can purchase that software for$20. Other VR headsets can airlink to your PC like the Pico
 
PEB said:
I ran Quest 2 wirelessly did not have an issue with frame rates but I did find the picture quality degraded somewhat but that was likely due to the compression being run to allow for wireless connectivity. I am hoping the Quest 3 will improve on that issue because it has a higher performance CPU as I think the XR2 seemed underpowered for what it was being asked to do. XR2 Gen 2 is supposedly nearly double the performance and something like a 3 X GPU performance bump. I did though on my HTC XR Elite run it wirelessly with first gen XR2 and it was sh$t and I loved my HTC Vive Pro 2 though the FOV sucked. The colors where dark and washout on the XR Elite. Today I get the headset see what happens.
I heard that CPU XR2 chip does not really impact your performance on PCVR gaming. That depends on your main PC hardware. The XR2 Gen 2 is only useful for standalone mode. Otherwise all those $1000 headsets would have integrated that chip into their headsets if it upgrades from over refresh 90 Hrz
 
"The original shipment forecast for Quest 3 in 2H23 was set at over 7 million units. However, due to anticipated weak demand, the current shipment forecast for 2H23 has been cut to between 2–2.5 million units, with shipments in 2024 estimated at around 1 million units."

https://mixed-news.com/en/meta-quest-3-sales-forecast/

Sounds like it will also be bad for the Apple 2 VR headset which is pricing it at 3k. If people are not willing to shell out $500 for a metaquest 3 which is the cheapest 2023 model out there, I couldnt imagine people paying 6 times the price for an Apple VR that does not even do PCVR
 
