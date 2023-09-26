Meta Quest 3





Sounds impressive as everything is better then the Quest Pro "higher resolution big upgraded SOC and duel 4k cameras for under 500 bucks " that cost over 1000 dollars and you have a 512 gig version still under 650 bucks. The only thing missing is the use of microLCD Display technology but at this price point really not a big deal. Eye tracking would have been nice to have on it but at this price point it could have come down to the cost.



The Valve Index 2 been leaked and that sounds standalone but PC centric and very likely higher specs then the Quest 3. The index 2 sounds like it drops the lighthouses but may support the lighthouses if you have the knuckles controllers. The Primax Crystal has better specs resolution wise and microOLED panels but is very bulky and 3 times the price. Lets not forget the Apple headset but at 3,000 dollars is out of the price range of majority of users.



I am at a loss I am still waiting for more info about the Index 2 what are the specs and will it be out before the end of the year? I own the XR elite, Quest 2, HTC Vive 2 Pro, Primax 8K "Still have it as a boat anchor lol" two HP Reverb G2's. Disappointed about the FOV being similar to the Quest 2 the Index 2 rumor is 120 degree FOV.













EDIT: Lets not forget that QUALCOMM, Google and Samsung are working on something to beat the specs of the Apple VR headset at a better price point. Does the Quest 3 have enough to compete with the next generation who knows? But pocketbook wise nothing going to be anywhere near the 500 dollar price point.