Media Merab with staph? Also huge gash on his shin

friday-ice-cube.gif
 
That looks nasty. What is he kicking metal poles like Tony Ferguson.
 
That doesn't look good, but its does look like it is in a state of healing.
 
what u wanna do is remove the bandage in the training room and have a guy immediately start touching near it lol
 
I can't understand what they are saying in the video. It appears that right before the end of the video the guy is touching the skin to feel for warmth, as the site will often feel warm to touch with an infection. It doesn't look terrible in the healing pic; the lower part looks moderately reddened, nothing too terribly bad though.

The translation of the text at the top of the boxes just says he had an injury but is still going to fight; nothing about an infection that I can see. Not sure if anyone can understand what the guys says in the video.
 
I can't understand what they are saying in the video. It appears that right before the end of the video the guy is touching the skin to feel for warmth, as the site will often feel warm to touch with an infection. It doesn't look terrible in the healing pic; the lower part looks moderately reddened, nothing too terribly bad though.

The translation of the text at the top of the boxes just says he had an injury but is still going to fight; nothing about an infection that I can see. Not sure if anyone can understand what the guys says in the video.
It's very well possible Merab did something stupid and hurt himself. This is a guy we saw try to dive head first into a frozen lake.
 
Idk if this is staph, might just be a cut with scab undergoing the healing process. I've had cuts that looked pretty similar and they just healed up normally
 
why is hygene so difficult for these guys ?
 
