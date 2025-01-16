I can't understand what they are saying in the video. It appears that right before the end of the video the guy is touching the skin to feel for warmth, as the site will often feel warm to touch with an infection. It doesn't look terrible in the healing pic; the lower part looks moderately reddened, nothing too terribly bad though.



The translation of the text at the top of the boxes just says he had an injury but is still going to fight; nothing about an infection that I can see. Not sure if anyone can understand what the guys says in the video.