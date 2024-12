I don't think Merab was ever actually ducking. His reasoning for saying Umar doesn't deserve a title fight was really quite logical. And in any case, he ended up accepting the fight which only cements that he wasn't ducking.



Merab was shot up the division with a single ranked win like O'Malley was. Except even Sean had 2 I think.



He went from fighting bums and UFC debutants, to fighting Sandhagen who had earned a title shot 2 times over but the UFC kept forcing the Umar fight on him until.he caved and took it. Then Sandhagen shit the bed in that fight.



Whether thats because nobody would take fights with Umar or not, it doesn't change that his list of wins is unimpressive.



Compared to Figgy pre Petr Yan, or Yan himself now, Umar's resume against top competition is lacking.



Now contrast that with Jones saying Aspinall is a nobody that's done nothing.



Aspinall- 5 top 10 wins, 3 top 5 wins. Finished all of them in the 1st round. Finished all of them in 9 minutes combined. Most knockdowns per 15 minutes in UFC history. Shortest average fight time in UFc history. Is the current interim HW champion.