I don't like ducks, but I give Merab a pass here. This guy had to go on a 10 fight winning streak, and can you imagine having to face Umar of all people for your first defense which I think he will lose?



For me this is most reasonable duck in 20+ years that I've followed MMA.



This isn't one tenth as embarrasing as jon jones being shook to his core by Ngannou, and only having guts to come back literally right after Ngannou left after a long, long lay off, and then talking all that shit like he wanted that smoke. Kinda like Izzy talking mad shit about Jones when Jones would've ripped him in half.



And I don't get why Dana is pushing Jones so hard nowadays. Might be someone's hand puppet at this point. He never done nothing like that when Jones was actually really, really good.