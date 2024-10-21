Media Merab Dvalishwili: "My Best Option is Sean O' Malley"

Says he'll fight anyone, but his "best option" is Sean o'malley

Is he ducking or smart for choosing the easiest match/money?

 
Merab free fi do what him wan fam he got di strap let's get di rematch in Atlanta baby hometown crowd finna go wild fi mi yute Merab dirty South baby let's goooooo!!! 💪

 
Umar is the toughest fight for him in the division and Mereb obviously knows this. He's not scared, probably wants a W as champ under his belt. If he loses to Umar, Dana is going to make it difficult to get another TS.
 
Best option money wise and ease of matchup? Absolutely. It will be a breeze. In fact, he can keep farming Sean forever lmao
 
LOL! I liked the kid.
It's Umar's world down there and this is more proof that everyone knows it. And Merab would own 135 without father's plan. Umar looks truly unstoppable for these little guys.
 
Who even cares who he wants to fight? It’s fine discussion topic between those interested and he, but it shouldn’t have any bearing on what is expected of him to defend the championship. It’s the organization’s title, not his. He’s simply the present title holder. If the organization whose belt he’s wearing as champion presents a challengershe needs to take on that challenge, any and all challenges presented and overcome them to retain the championship.

As soon as a champion says no to fighting a number one contender, the belt should be stripped and a title fight should be schedule for 1 and 2.

Considering Topuria and Jones just sit out indefinitely and seem to choose their opponents, that’s really the only problem with this standard: the organizational promotion itself not having any clear standards of integrity on this topic.
 
I don't like ducks, but I give Merab a pass here. This guy had to go on a 10 fight winning streak, and can you imagine having to face Umar of all people for your first defense which I think he will lose?

For me this is most reasonable duck in 20+ years that I've followed MMA.

This isn't one tenth as embarrasing as jon jones being shook to his core by Ngannou, and only having guts to come back literally right after Ngannou left after a long, long lay off, and then talking all that shit like he wanted that smoke. Kinda like Izzy talking mad shit about Jones when Jones would've ripped him in half.

And I don't get why Dana is pushing Jones so hard nowadays. Might be someone's hand puppet at this point. He never done nothing like that when Jones was actually really, really good.
 
This is ducking. This is indefensible. Say you will fight Umar when he returns. Sean is worst option. Fig vs. Yan winner more deserving. Nobody wants Sean rematch, outside the UFC maybe.
 
I agree he shouldn’t have to turn around super quickly to fit his opponent’s schedule. However, he and any other champion definitely shouldn’t have any say in who gets the shot. It’s Umar next, but if his timeline doesn’t work out he can fight in the meantime and let Figgy get the shot provided he beats Yan which is a big if. O’Malley shouldn’t even be in the discussion until he picks up a win, he lost handily.
 
if this fight happens dana white needs to keep his big mouth shut about boxing being ruined and he needs to go and save it
 
I wouldn't mind seeing Talbot vs Umar next year. The way I see it, Talbot might be green still, but I don't see anyone beating Umar. Talbot I think is a real deal, he'd be Merab's only hope, if he can hit his prime soon.
 
Whats wrong with fighting in December and being a champion??

Of course he wants Omalley, thats the easier fight and the guy that is somewhat popular, but we already watched that and it wasnt any good, despite me hating Omalley and rooting against him, thats not how i wanted it to be.
 
Horrendously unfair if this rematch is made but at the same time a second fight between these two can’t be as boring as first one can it?

Can it?!!?!?!?!?!
 
Not fighting in December is fine, calling out Sean O'Malley is not. If the consensus amongst fans is that Umar is a tough fight, and even Merab believes Umar is a tough fight, Umar should be getting the shot.
 
Bubzeh said:
Horrendously unfair if this rematch is made but at the same time a second fight between these two can’t be as boring as first one can it?

Can it?!!?!?!?!?!
Click to expand...
Woodley vs Wonderboy went from a decent fight that ended in Draw to one of the worst title fights ever, it can get even worst.
 
Where is Aljo when you need to cash in a favour?
 
