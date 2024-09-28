Media Merab Dvalishvili Vs Umar Nurmagomedov signed according to Ali Abdelaziz

Awesome if true, but then again it is Ali, he sometimes gets ahead of himself for lack of a better word. Hopefully, they got it all sorted.
 
don't ask said:
Hell yes! Pulling for both fighters, I hope it's a grappling war and not two grapplers trying to strike
Click to expand...
Merab's plan isn't a mystery, it's to spam TDs even if they don't work so his opponent has to keep defending and can't get comfortable striking. Umar's actually a good striker, but he might be better off going on offense with wrestling because if he doesn't initiate the wrestling exchanges, Merab will.
 
Need Umar to win while Islam still has his belt.
Them and Usman all reigning simultaneously would some EPIC SHIT... Khabib and Abdulmanap's legacies would be absolutely unimpeachable at that point.

And I can't help but get a little hard-in-the-trousers thinking about the haters' collective meltdowns afterwards.

<{Heymansnicker}>
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Let’s be real, Umar is getting gifted a title shot off his Nurmagomedov privilege.
Click to expand...

He's getting more of a push than most guys would due to that privilege, but he earned it by beating Sandhagen. He should be thanking Corey.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
How would Umar Nurmagomedov do against either of Sean or Merab?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
924
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
5 6 7
Replies
136
Views
2K
Hezekiah
H
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after O’Malley vs Dvalishvili
Replies
3
Views
223
Croaker
Croaker
krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
320
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
Black9
Media Merab Dvalishvili: Umar Got "Gift From UFC" - Says Figgy DESERVES Title Shot More
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
benebox
benebox

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,309
Messages
56,252,085
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top