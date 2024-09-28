AldoStillGoat
Wow.. this is gonna be an awesome fight.
Hell yes! Pulling for both fighters, I hope it's a grappling war and not two grapplers trying to strike.
lol damn, poor Merab. The UFC either wanted O'Malley or Notmerab as champ.Umar is a high level striker. He’s gonna keep it on the feet and piece up Merab
Merab's plan isn't a mystery, it's to spam TDs even if they don't work so his opponent has to keep defending and can't get comfortable striking. Umar's actually a good striker, but he might be better off going on offense with wrestling because if he doesn't initiate the wrestling exchanges, Merab will.Hell yes! Pulling for both fighters, I hope it's a grappling war and not two grapplers trying to strike
Let’s be real, Umar is getting gifted a title shot off his Nurmagomedov privilege.I'm glad Merab is such a duck that he ducked down, signed a contract and magically has a fight with the guy he's ducking.
He deserves the title shot more than anyone else right now though, beating Cory > beating Chito.Let’s be real, Umar is getting gifted a title shot off his Nurmagomedov privilege.
Thank you brother!Whenever TS or poster of the year awards or whatever it's called come out you are definitely getting my vote for your contributions.