don't ask said: Hell yes! Pulling for both fighters, I hope it's a grappling war and not two grapplers trying to strike Click to expand...

Merab's plan isn't a mystery, it's to spam TDs even if they don't work so his opponent has to keep defending and can't get comfortable striking. Umar's actually a good striker, but he might be better off going on offense with wrestling because if he doesn't initiate the wrestling exchanges, Merab will.