News Merab Dvalishvili official back up for UFC 299 Main Event

He could beat both on the same night back-to-back, I truly believe that.
 
fuck yea a new thread im gonna get more likes than usual on page 1
 
It's always funny when they put the guy who should be in the actual title fight as the back up fighter.
 
Vulve said:
fuck yea a new thread im gonna get more likes than usual on page 1
Click to expand...
That's a rare opportunity, I wholeheartedly support your audacious initiative.

I read the thread title too fast and thought one guy from the ME was out. Not that it would be that dramatic, when we are all struggling with anxiety caused by BSD's black pimple.
 
this is so bush league being a official backup fighter.shouldnt every contender be ready as a backup without being called the backup fighter?
 
Was told this during conversation Sunday with a retired MMA fighter and Merab should be fighting for the belt instead of Marlon
 
That’s cool. Maybe he’ll do some funny shit this week.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Rumored 'O'Malley vs Vera' is no longer Main Event for UFC 299!
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
mjoln
mjoln
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298: 2.17 10:30pm ET Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili
2
Replies
22
Views
383
helax
helax
User9992
Media Islam wants to headline UFC 299 Main Event against Garthje or Oliveira!
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
5K
old school 2
old school 2
1BadMF
Which Card is Better: UFC 298/299 Combo or This Proposed UFC 300?
Replies
8
Views
427
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,146
Messages
55,193,099
Members
174,668
Latest member
bella360

Share this page

Back
Top