A Glock Switch or auto-switch is a device which can be attached to the rear of the slide of a Glock pistol. The device converts the semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol. The device is a type of auto sear and is illegal under United States federal law.







Going according to plan.



Create disorder by not locking up criminals

Outrage at criminals - oh, even the police aren't safe now

Oh, help us, leave alone all criminals, cry to take citizen's protection away



Problem

Reaction

Solution