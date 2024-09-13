RockyLockridge said: I'll take the one in the Leopard. you guys can have the rest. Click to expand...

The fourth girl looks good imo. The 2nd, 4th and the 7th girls are the best looking imo.I'm an ugly mofo but what was the UFC thinking with the 5th and the 6th girl? One of them has a lot of teeth and the other one has that Ariel Helwani nose. The last girl looks like a lot of girls you could see if you went to high school with a bunch of Spanish girls.