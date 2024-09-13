Media Meet the Noche UFC Octagon girls

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,303
Reaction score
52,275



willem-dafoe.gif
 
What happened to the beautiful Arianny?

Havent heard that in 7 years now. Daymn
 
RockyLockridge said:
I'll take the one in the Leopard. you guys can have the rest.
Click to expand...

The fourth girl looks good imo. The 2nd, 4th and the 7th girls are the best looking imo.

I'm an ugly mofo but what was the UFC thinking with the 5th and the 6th girl? One of them has a lot of teeth and the other one has that Ariel Helwani nose. The last girl looks like a lot of girls you could see if you went to high school with a bunch of Spanish girls.
 
Bueno, Muy Bueno. Gracias TS!​

Would do all kinds of nasty hologram stuff to that last one.




Also stared at #5 for about 10 seconds - she totally cured my hiccups. :)
 
RockyLockridge said:
I'll take the one in the Leopard. you guys can have the rest.
Click to expand...

Darkavius said:
The fourth girl looks good imo. The 2nd, 4th and the 7th girls are the best looking imo.

I'm an ugly mofo but what was the UFC thinking with the 5th and the 6th girl? One of them has a lot of teeth and the other one has that Ariel Helwani nose. The last girl looks like a lot of girls you could see if you went to high school with a bunch of Spanish girls.
Click to expand...

nonoob said:
Bueno, Muy Bueno. Gracias TS!​

Would do all kinds of nasty hologram stuff to that last one.




Also stared at #5 for about 10 seconds - she totally cured my hiccups. :)
Click to expand...
The whole lineup is high level. The one in the middle looks like a Gotham villain. In a good way
 
2nd from the left is my favorite <JennieThumbsUp>👍 Pretty :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
What card would have satisfied you for Noche UFC??
2 3
Replies
50
Views
795
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Diego Lopes teases fight announcement - who will he fight?
Replies
10
Views
426
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
ArtardFiesta
Isn't the noche event usually aired on ABC and held in mexico?
Replies
13
Views
444
Ozze
Ozze
Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
4K
TripleIDoubleH
T
Poirierfan
Rumored Merab Might Have Staph
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
6K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,117
Messages
56,176,828
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top