So tried to keep it realistic and not overstack. I borrowed from events that took place from beginning of August while not severely crippling any event, trying to keep that realistic as well. Not an insane mega card but much better than they’re offering overall if you ask me. I didn’t keep their dumb theming though.



O’Malley vs. Merab

Grasso vs. Shevchenko

Ortega vs. Lopes

Figueiredo vs. Vera

Chiesa vs. Ferguson



Prates vs. Jingliang

Andrade vs. Silva

Morales vs. Magny

Murzakanov vs. Menifield



Zellhuber vs. Ribovics