Mayhem vs Bisping rewatch - mayhem was a d@mn good fighter

This showed up on my feed and i hadn't thought about this fight in forever so i'm doing a rewatch right now.

When i think about miller i always think of the Shields almost choke, gsp not being able to sub him, and "hello Japan." It's easy to forget how just plain good Mayhem was. Early on miller was clowning bisping on the feet, took him down and mayhem even mounts him against the fence and figure fours his legs lmao! that was sweet :cool:





idk if this link is ok to post or not. if not I'll delete it

 
Jason Miller was a really solid fighter, and he had an underrated chin. For how crazy he is in real life he had a decent fight IQ

It was actually Todd Moore. Mayhem would've crushed Aoki though just by size difference and comparable skills

tumblr_n3xzz1d36X1ry1rm7o1_400.gif
 
He looked good in this fight before gassing and then like complete shit against C.B. Dolloway and it's not a good look when you are struggling against Dolloway. Granted, I remember he had an injury but the point still stands. I thought he'd be able to submit him fairly quickly when the fight was first announced.
 
Miller's striking in that fight, especially starting in the 2nd round, reminds of Anthony Smith vs. Reyes the other night. That was the first thing I thought of. It's like both of them were willing to take unlimited punishment. Of course, Smith just lost a really close friend and Mayhem was probably already battling demons and who knows what else.

Mayhem had a good TD and ground control in the 1st, though. Beyond that, this certainly wasn't his best fight. His fight with Shields in SF (where Jake was saved by the bell from a submission one round) was much better, even though Mayhem lost that one, too.
 
Fight just told me how awkward Mayhems striking was, it was bizarre how undeveloped it was for a veteran at that point.
 
he was fucking shit, i dont know where this has come from
 
