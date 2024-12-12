Mayhem vs Bisping rewatch - mayhem was a d@mn good fighter

Wilmer Digreux
This showed up on my feed and i hadn't thought about this fight in forever so i'm doing a rewatch right now.
When i think about miller i always think of the Shields almost choke, gsp not being able to sub him, and "hello Japan." It's easy to forget how just plain good Mayhem was. Early on miller was clowning bisping on the feet, took him down and mayhem even mounts him against the fence and figure fours his legs lmao! that was sweet
idk if this link is ok to post or not. if not I'll delete it
