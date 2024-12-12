Mayhem vs Bisping rewatch - mayhem was a d@mn good fighter

Miller's striking in that fight, especially starting in the 2nd round, reminds of Anthony Smith vs. Reyes the other night. That was the first thing I thought of. It's like both of them were willing to take unlimited punishment. Of course, Smith just lost a really close friend and Mayhem was probably already battling demons and who knows what else.



Mayhem had a good TD and ground control in the 1st, though. Beyond that, this certainly wasn't his best fight. His fight with Shields in SF (where Jake was saved by the bell from a submission one round) was much better, even though Mayhem lost that one, too.