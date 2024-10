That entire interview was cringe lmao



Topuria flaunting a replica BMF belt to piss Max off

Max acting hard as hell, you can tell he's very angry at Topuria's antics while Topuria shadowboxes mid interview

Topuria saying over and over how he's going to put Max to sleep

Topuria laughs at Max's boxing skills and demonstrates how Max boxes

Topuria saying he already put Volk in a old person's home and now he's sending Max there too





Topuria is trying to get a rise out of Max the entire time, and Max plays it cool mostly but I can tell Topuria's outward confidence is getting under his skin. There is big time tension between the two.