Ilia Topuria on his $2 mil. worth gym inside his house: 'I do a lot of stuff outside of UFC!'

User9992

User9992

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 1, 2018
Messages
1,351
Reaction score
2,979
DC asks Ilia Topuria: 'You're rich! How are you so rich that you have $2 mil. worth gym inside your house?'

Ilia Topuria answers: 'I do a lot of stuff outside of UFC... I just try to do the tings outside of UFC too. Thanks god everything is going great!'




Looks like Ilia Topuria is not only a great MMA fighter but also a great businessman. Intelligent man overall... has UFC just as a 'side quest', very rare among MMA fighters usually.

FzaOu5gXwAEiW6N
 
Last edited:
I’m sure a lot of these guys do, he just became champ this year no way the UFC has paid him enough to afford that stuff.
 
Google says his net worth is only 2 million. He probably has a secret OF account we don't know bout. Dude selling that dick on the side
 
What would a gym like that even look like?
I have a bridge for sale!
 
