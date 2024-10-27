Ilia Topuria on his $2 mil. worth gym inside his house: 'I do a lot of stuff outside of UFC!'

User9992
DC asks Ilia Topuria: 'You're rich! How are you so rich that you have $2 mil. worth gym inside your house?'
Ilia Topuria answers: 'I do a lot of stuff outside of UFC... I just try to do the tings outside of UFC too. Thanks god everything is going great!'
Looks like Ilia Topuria is not only a great MMA fighter but also a great businessman. Intelligent man overall... has UFC just as a 'side quest', very rare among MMA fighters usually.
