Match a UFC Fighter You Like with a Fighter You Don’t

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
As mma fans, we have fighters we heavily root for and those we can’t wait to see knocked out (as seen by some passionate threads here on Sherdog). Here’s your chance to be a matchmaker in hopes you can pair one of your favorite fighters with one you wait eagerly for to get knocked out one day.

The only rules are:
•must be on current UFC roster
•must be same weight class or the fighter has moved weight classes in the past (ie Volk fighting at LW)
•must be realistic match making (ie can’t have someone ranked 20 fighting the champ)

Here’s mine:
Shavkat vs Colby
Would love to watch Colby ramble though his scripted mumbled 7th layer of hair lines talking sh*t to Shavkat while Shavkat sits stoically..

Only to have his jaw broken in round one by Shavkat.

Have at it 😁
 
Ian Garry vs Shavkat

Have Conor win a few fights in the division, then gift him a title shot against Islam. I think this is realistic since its Conor. Would love to see Conor tap out again
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Ian Garry vs Shavkat

Have Conor win a few fights in the division, then gift him a title shot against Islam. I think this is realistic since it’s Conor. Would love to see Conor tap out again
Haha love it… sending Shavkat in like a silent henchman to take care of business
 
Wormwood said:
Both would be entertaining fights
I can't think of many other current UFC fighters who I'd like to see lose.
Despite Henry Cejudo being annoying and cringy all the time, he's getting old and already lost recently, I'll let him retire with a win.

Maybe Topuria needs some humbling but the fight with Volk is already booked

Colby vs Shavkat you mentioned already
 
Oh I totally forgot about Izzy

Maybe Alex Pereira vs Izzy at LHW, hoping Periera decapitates him
 
Kind of unrealistic, but say Justin Gaethje loses a few in a row and Paddy Pimblett goes on a winning streak, they can book Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett
 
Latest posts

