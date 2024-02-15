Match a UFC Fighter You Like with a Fighter You Don’t

Wormwood
As mma fans, we have fighters we heavily root for and those we can’t wait to see knocked out (as seen by some passionate threads here on Sherdog). Here’s your chance to be a matchmaker in hopes you can pair one of your favorite fighters with one you wait eagerly for to get knocked out one day.
The only rules are:
•must be on current UFC roster
•must be same weight class or the fighter has moved weight classes in the past (ie Volk fighting at LW)
•must be realistic match making (ie can’t have someone ranked 20 fighting the champ)
Here’s mine:
Shavkat vs Colby
Would love to watch Colby ramble though his scripted mumbled 7th layer of hair lines talking sh*t to Shavkat while Shavkat sits stoically..
Only to have his jaw broken in round one by Shavkat.
Have at it
