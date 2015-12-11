Massive weight loss.

With the advice of many of you, I was able to drop 28 pounds in a month a while back. I was doing 1 hour of BJJ and 1 hour of muay Thai 5x a week. I moved out of state and have no MMA gyms near me, but may be moving to another state in a few weeks and it has many MMA gyms. My question to you guys is what is the best way to lose a massive amount of weight?
At the moment I weight around 275ish. Also what supplements would help in this en devour? An appetite suppressant is needed so what are the best appetite suppressants and I'm not sure if this is exists but a fat burner with no caffeine or anything that will mess with my heart rate or blood pressure (my anxiety gets the best of me). I appreciate all advice. Thank you.
Edit - My goal is to lose anywhere from 32 - 40 pounds in a month. Also will be following a strict diet, a very low calorie diet.
At the moment I weight around 275ish. Also what supplements would help in this en devour? An appetite suppressant is needed so what are the best appetite suppressants and I'm not sure if this is exists but a fat burner with no caffeine or anything that will mess with my heart rate or blood pressure (my anxiety gets the best of me). I appreciate all advice. Thank you.
Edit - My goal is to lose anywhere from 32 - 40 pounds in a month. Also will be following a strict diet, a very low calorie diet.