Massive weight loss.

With the advice of many of you, I was able to drop 28 pounds in a month a while back. I was doing 1 hour of BJJ and 1 hour of muay Thai 5x a week. I moved out of state and have no MMA gyms near me, but may be moving to another state in a few weeks and it has many MMA gyms. My question to you guys is what is the best way to lose a massive amount of weight?

At the moment I weight around 275ish. Also what supplements would help in this en devour? An appetite suppressant is needed so what are the best appetite suppressants and I'm not sure if this is exists but a fat burner with no caffeine or anything that will mess with my heart rate or blood pressure (my anxiety gets the best of me). I appreciate all advice. Thank you.

Edit - My goal is to lose anywhere from 32 - 40 pounds in a month. Also will be following a strict diet, a very low calorie diet.
 
Why on earth would you be aiming to lose up to 40lb in a month?

Crash dieting like that will mean losing a LOT of muscle along with the fat. I really don't see it happening without some... less than legal supplementation and even then, it's unlikely.

You haven't told us your age, height, body fat percentage, fitness level, caloric consumption etc. It's hard to give advice with so little to work with.

General advice. If you are planning to crash diet, keep up your protein consumption to at least a gram per lb of lean mass. I'd also go for BCAA's to give you some additional amino's (specifically leucine) to minimise muscle loss.

My advice is to drop the crazy crash dieting plan and start making small tweaks to your life a bit at a time, cutting out junk/alcohol and exercising more. This should lead to forming sustainable habits rather than binge/purge behavior.

P.S look up "The rapid Fat Loss Hand Book" by Lyle McDonald. The author is kind of a dick but from memory, the info in this ebook was fairly solid.
 
shit plan tbqh fam, but I-d recommend a bonesaw.
 
The best way is at most, 2lbs a week, so 8lbs a month. Ideally you should be aiming for 4lb a month.
That huge amount was most likely due to water weight and an actual shift in physical lifestyle (diet, exercise, etc).

Ideally to lose fat, and not dig too much into muscle, find your TDEE and minus 500 from that. That amount of calories is what you should go for. Adjust to see you to feel and what the scale says every week.
 
So you want to lose up to 68 pounds in two months??

I'll join others and say that's not healthy. You may be able to accomplish it but you won't sustain it because that'd require a horrible crash diet. So once you reach your 40-pound goal you'd slowly gain most of it back.

Aim for that 40-pound loss in a year by doing the same thing that got you the 28-pound loss.
 
Wouldn't any appetite suppressant be some type of stimulant and therefore affect heart rate and blood pressure?
 
If you can go on a raw diet or vegan. Try to include to alot of fiber from natural food and drink plenty of water. This will make you feel full while reducing calorie intake.
 
I'm a fat body and I'd love to be in the sort of shape that even Fedor was in at his best. THAT said, I know crash dieting won't work? Why?

1.) Lose lean muscle

2.) The fucking saggy loose skin

3.) IT ALL COMES BACK AGAIN!


I did a crash diet once... 30lbs in like a month and a half.. a 2 months after that I had gained back like 40.
 
Be careful man. Losing that much weight at that speed can really make you ill and can be dangerous. Aim to lose a decent amount less than that. Do it the healthy way otherwise it defeats the purpose, as you are trying to become more healthy, aren't you?
 
I would ignore your weight, other than eating healthy and not overeating, and focus on being able to consistently exercise 1-2 hours a day (i.e. in a manner where you aren't injuring yourself and/or exhausting yourself by overtraining).
If you can plan a routine of daily, consistent exercise without pigging out, the weight loss will follow. And because it's sustainable and routine, it doesn't end with a rebound like a crash diet does.
 
And because the new forums settings suck and I can't edit, I'd like to add that walking and moderate (stationary is okay) cycling are great ways to work in some "active recovery" for days where your body needs to chill, heal and rebuild while not missing out on workouts completely.
 
I got this book, I'm planning to try it out for a few weeks in the New Year, and see how it goes. Sick and tired of being a pesadissimo, I'm planning on cutting to HW; need to drop at least 55 lbs in total so it's gonna take awhile...
 
Very simple. Don't eat anything and walk about 6 miles a day.
 
You're a fucking idiot. Stop talking. The 80's called, they want their weightloss advice back.

If anyone wants to wreck their metabolism, lose muscle mass and hurt their weightloss efforts, do what numnuts said.
 
lol well walking is very good for weight loss the not eating not so much
 
Walking is terrible for weight loss. The more the human body performs an action, the more efficient it gets at it and the less energy it burns performing that action. Given how often humans walk, what do you think the end result of this is? The human body is so stupidly efficient at walking, you need to walk for half an hour to burn off the calories in a single piece of bread. Walking is better than no exercise to get people off their arse and moving around but all but useless for weight loss.

They used to say weightloss was 50/50 diet and exercise, then 70/30, then 80/20, then 90/10 but really, it's 100/0. There are plenty of other physiological reasons to exercise but if you want to lose weight, you need to moderate your caloric intake and no, this does not mean by eating nothing at all as this has a bunch of other effects which are counter productive to weight loss. *no, this doesn't take into account intermittent fasting but that's a whole other story and there's far more too it than to simply stop eating.
 
TS, just so you're aware, in order to lose 40 pounds in a month, you will need to be in a 4,516 calorie deficit for 31 straight days...
 
Damn.. Now that you did the math, that has TS with some days fully fasted
 
you burn the same amount of calories per distance as running just takes u obviously longer to walk a mile than run is the thing more time consuming and i had a job where i walked all day and lost alotttt of weight fast so im a believer of walking over running if you simply want to shed pounds just walking makes you hungry running kinda kills my appatite
 
That is factually incorrect. Intensity matters. That's why training methods like HIIT actually work.
 
