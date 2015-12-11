Massive weight loss.

flikerstance said: lol well walking is very good for weight loss the not eating not so much Click to expand...

Walking is terrible for weight loss. The more the human body performs an action, the more efficient it gets at it and the less energy it burns performing that action. Given how often humans walk, what do you think the end result of this is? The human body is so stupidly efficient at walking, you need to walk for half an hour to burn off the calories in a single piece of bread. Walking is better than no exercise to get people off their arse and moving around but all but useless for weight loss.They used to say weightloss was 50/50 diet and exercise, then 70/30, then 80/20, then 90/10 but really, it's 100/0. There are plenty of other physiological reasons to exercise but if you want to lose weight, you need to moderate your caloric intake and no, this does not mean by eating nothing at all as this has a bunch of other effects which are counter productive to weight loss. *no, this doesn't take into account intermittent fasting but that's a whole other story and there's far more too it than to simply stop eating.