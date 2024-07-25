Marco Ruas hitting the bag at 63 years old.





A lot of you young kids don't know about Marco Ruas but this guy was an absolute animal. An old school fighter who was tough and skilled who really paved the way for Vale Tudo.



He was a mentor of Pedro Rizzo and had a record of 9-4 with some damn good wins for the time. The amount hespect this man has in the Brazzo combat sports world is unreal. Truly considered a legend in Brazil and not in a hype or gimmick kind of way.



He was well rounded for the time he fought in. He won some fights with striking, he beat the shit out of guys with brutal low kicks and won a handful of fights via heel hooks.



One of the few guys from those days who could have easily thrown down with some of the less well rounded HWs of today and would have easily won some and lost some which is pretty remarkable when you consider that his prime was in the 90s.



The King of the streets looks pretty good for a 63 year old man and still trains everyday. I hespect of heem.