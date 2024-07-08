Of course you shouldn’t ref a fight of someone you coached or have a person relationship with , even if your the type of person who could put personal feelings aside and do the job properly it still looks bad .

And I can see why you wouldn’t want to ref a rematch too , it’s a bit overkill but there’s a lot of fights on the card so just let me have a fight I haven’t done before.

I also think that fighters should be allowed to ask for a different official if their not comfortable