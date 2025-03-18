Kowboy On Sherdog
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Leon-Edwards-Favors-Jack-Della-Maddalena-Against-Belal-Muhammad-at-UFC-315-196427Advertisement
Muhammad puts his welterweight title on the line against Maddalena in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While Edwards believes it’s mostly a pick ‘em matchup, he would put his money on Maddalena if he had to. Edwards believes Maddalena is easy to take down but hard to control on the ground. According to “Rocky,” the Australian has good enough boxing to shut down Muhammad.
“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor JDM. If I had to put money on it,” Edwards said on "The Ariel Helwani Show.”
“Actually I don’t know, 50-50… I feel JDM, his boxing [will] shut him down. And he’s a good anti-grappler, JDM. It’s easy to take him down, but his scrambles on the floor are good. I feel like Belal won’t be enough to hold him down for that long. So maybe JDM.”
Edwards lost his welterweight title to Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July 2024, snapping a 13-fight unbeaten streak. The Englishman was originally scheduled to return against Maddalena at UFC London on March 22 in front of home fans at the O2 arena in London. Meanwhile Muhammad was originally expected to defend his throne against undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, the Kazakh couldn’t accept the fight due to injury and was replaced by Maddalena. Meanwhile, Edwards will face surging contender Sean Brady this weekend in London.
