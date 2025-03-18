  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Leon Edwards Favors Jack Della Maddalena Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

leon-edwards-66a0e2763c2ff.jpg

Leon Edwards recently shared his prediction for the upcoming title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad puts his welterweight title on the line against Maddalena in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While Edwards believes it’s mostly a pick ‘em matchup, he would put his money on Maddalena if he had to. Edwards believes Maddalena is easy to take down but hard to control on the ground. According to “Rocky,” the Australian has good enough boxing to shut down Muhammad.

“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor JDM. If I had to put money on it,” Edwards said on "The Ariel Helwani Show.”

“Actually I don’t know, 50-50… I feel JDM, his boxing [will] shut him down. And he’s a good anti-grappler, JDM. It’s easy to take him down, but his scrambles on the floor are good. I feel like Belal won’t be enough to hold him down for that long. So maybe JDM.”

Edwards lost his welterweight title to Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July 2024, snapping a 13-fight unbeaten streak. The Englishman was originally scheduled to return against Maddalena at UFC London on March 22 in front of home fans at the O2 arena in London. Meanwhile Muhammad was originally expected to defend his throne against undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, the Kazakh couldn’t accept the fight due to injury and was replaced by Maddalena. Meanwhile, Edwards will face surging contender Sean Brady this weekend in London.



Leon said 50/50 but would put his money down on JDM if he had to. Think it's wishful thinking and he hopes Belal loses. Not sure on Shavkat timeline, but Leon knows he isn't beating Belal.
 
Hopefully Leon will ante up on the aggression. Go out there and make a statement against Brady and finish him.
 
