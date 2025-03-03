Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards says he wanted to step in and fight Belal Muhammad but it wouldn’t make sense to take him off the London card
He also says the UFC told him the winner of the fight between him and Sean Brady will fight for the title
@Leon_edwardsmmapic.twitter.com/fLDLZTb5W3
Leon Edwards Claims UFC London Fight Against Sean Brady is Title Eliminator
Leon Edwards is looking forward to a title shot with a win over Sean Brady.
Edwards lost the welterweight title to Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July 2024. The Englishman was originally supposed to return to action against Jack Della Maddalena on March 22 at the O2 Arena in London. Meanwhile, Muhammad was expected to defend his strap against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, Maddalena replaced Rakhmonov, who couldn’t accept the matchup due to an injury. Meanwhile, top contender Sean Brady replaced Maddalena on the UFC London card against Edwards.
Edwards claims he initially tried to replace Rakhmonov against Muhammad at UFC 315. However, it was difficult to take him off the London card with the main event being built around him.
“I was trying to step in to fight Belal. But I knew that they had sold London around me so it was difficult to take me off the card and leave Jack on the card,” Edwards said on his YouTube channel. “Because it would be weird if Jack had headlined London. So my new opponent Sean Brady, it’s a style that I’m used to, a style that I’m comfortable fighting. Yes, I’m looking forward to it.”
Edwards also claims that he has been assured of a title shot with a potential win against Brady. “Rocky” even likes Maddalena replacing Rakhmonov, as he feels the Australian is the perfect matchup for him if he wins the title against Muhammad.
“Also Jack getting replaced to fight for the title, I feel like it’ll open up the division more,” Edwards said. “If he goes out there and gets a win, I feel that’s the perfect fight for me next. If Belal beats him, the rematch is there for me as well. I talked to the UFC, they told me that this is the No. 1 contender fight. Whoever wins this fights for the title.”
