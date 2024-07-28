Marc Goddard is NOW visibly a bad referee.

Istryker
This is the 3rd championship fight of his that I can remember in very recent times that he had a questionable stoppage in.
Dana/Commission needs to step in, these fights should have more decisive ending than what he's allowing
Izzy /Poatan I
Jiri-Poatan
Now Blaydes-Aspinall II
All of those stoppages were weird.
