Marc Goddard is NOW visibly a bad referee.

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,965
Reaction score
5,868
This is the 3rd championship fight of his that I can remember in very recent times that he had a questionable stoppage in.

Dana/Commission needs to step in, these fights should have more decisive ending than what he's allowing


Izzy /Poatan I

Jiri-Poatan

Now Blaydes-Aspinall II

All of those stoppages were weird.
 
Istryker said:
First Jiri fight was a terrible stoppage and the Izzy one was garbage as well.
Click to expand...

Maybe the first Jiri fight has room for argument but I’m of the belief that a dude like Poatan hammerfisting a limp Jiri from mount were terrible optics.


The first Izzy fight was a textbook stoppage. Even Eugene Bareman praised and defended Goddard on the stoppage, Izzy had no legs and was rocked against the cage eating repeated haymakers from Poatan with his hands down. Marc’s stoppage arguably saved Izzy’s career and allowed him to compete just three months later. Bareman said it was a fine stoppage
 
Goddard was pulling for Aspinall as they are countrymen. He was looking for any reason to stop the fight.
 
Stoppage looked fine, to be honest. Blaydes just kind of sat there getting blasted without so much as moving. Sure, he wasnt out, but he wasn't doing anything to move or defend.
 
Istryker said:
This is the 3rd championship fight of his that I can remember in very recent times that he had a questionable stoppage in.

Dana/Commission needs to step in, these fights should have more decisive ending than what he's allowing


Izzy /Poatan I

Jiri-Poatan

Now Blaydes-Aspinall II

All of those stoppages were weird.
Click to expand...
1 was totally fine lol. 3 was totally fine.
 
You are dead wrong. He is NOW visibly a bad referee?

president-donald-trump-wrong-7i2uyn88fo2pb3cb.gif


He always has been.
 
Istryker said:
This is the 3rd championship fight of his that I can remember in very recent times that he had a questionable stoppage in.

Dana/Commission needs to step in, these fights should have more decisive ending than what he's allowing


Izzy /Poatan I

Jiri-Poatan

Now Blaydes-Aspinall II

All of those stoppages were weird.
Click to expand...
you've seriously never heard of a standing ko?



 
Last edited:
1/3, tonight seems a bit early to me, good ol bunch of little undefended punches and refs most of the times stop the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Marc Goddard is the WORST referee currently
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
4K
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles
TCE
News Jared Cannonier blames referee for ‘gut-wrenching’ UFC Louisville loss: ‘Jason Herzog got the finish in that fight’
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
CieloLuce
CieloLuce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,803
Messages
55,936,132
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top