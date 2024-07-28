Marc Goddard is NOW visibly a bad referee.

Istryker said: First Jiri fight was a terrible stoppage and the Izzy one was garbage as well. Click to expand...

Maybe the first Jiri fight has room for argument but I’m of the belief that a dude like Poatan hammerfisting a limp Jiri from mount were terrible optics.The first Izzy fight was a textbook stoppage. Even Eugene Bareman praised and defended Goddard on the stoppage, Izzy had no legs and was rocked against the cage eating repeated haymakers from Poatan with his hands down. Marc’s stoppage arguably saved Izzy’s career and allowed him to compete just three months later. Bareman said it was a fine stoppage