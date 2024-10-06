Man.. Jose Aldo was dry humped last night..

Frode Falch
It was some bullshit for sure. His opponent didn’t come to fight.
I agree. But we don't really want to see you fight again.If i decide to hug you all night, its on you to stop me. Hosay failed to do so, and that is why he lost, and rightfully so.
And i don't blame you, i wouldn't want to see me fight again either, but my post was more directed to the idiots that thought Hosay won.I agree. But we don't really want to see you fight again.
Jose Aldo won 2-3. He caused the cut in the 2nd and outstruck Bautista.If i decide to hug you all night, its on you to stop me. Hosay failed to do so, and that is why he lost, and rightfully so.
Im not defending poor judging. Hosay failed to stop Bautista from hugging him. Judges award for octagon control, and thats what he did. He controlled Hosay.Jose Aldo won 2-3. He caused the cut in the 2nd and outstruck Bautista.
3rd round he also landed double the sig strikes and control time doesn't score unless all else is equal.
The judges were so bad last night they gave Pena a fight she lost also.
Don't defend poor judging in MMA. You aren't meant to win fights like Bautista did unless all else is equal.
It hasn't been scored that way for nearly 8 years now.