Man.. Jose Aldo was dry humped last night..

If i decide to hug you all night, its on you to stop me. Hosay failed to do so, and that is why he lost, and rightfully so.
 
Dim1 said:
I agree. But we don't really want to see you fight again.
And i don't blame you, i wouldn't want to see me fight again either, but my post was more directed to the idiots that thought Hosay won.
 
Volk laid the blueprint to beating Aldo safely. Then Merab and Bautista followed it.

People are overly critical of Mario. He did what he had to do. Aldo is a scary motherfucker. I get the criticism if he were to do that every fight. But he did it once because you either tko Aldo and take mad damage in the process, or if you don’t have that skill set you have to hold him against the cage

If you guys were fighting Aldo with their skill sets you’d all be getting dropped and fucked up like Rob Font while I’m winning a boring decision 😆
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Jose Aldo won 2-3. He caused the cut in the 2nd and outstruck Bautista.
3rd round he also landed double the sig strikes and control time doesn't score unless all else is equal.

The judges were so bad last night they gave Pena a fight she lost also.

Don't defend poor judging in MMA. You aren't meant to win fights like Bautista did unless all else is equal.
It hasn't been scored that way for nearly 8 years now.
 
maximus__ said:
Im not defending poor judging. Hosay failed to stop Bautista from hugging him. Judges award for octagon control, and thats what he did. He controlled Hosay.
 
Aldo won, the whole thing was beyond ridiculous.
 
I just hate this bautista guy now, this is anti-game

and if someone has a stats of 0/10 he is not winning
 
