Malaysia Flight MH370

Cheese

Cheese

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 12, 2013
Messages
19,699
Reaction score
1
So has the world just gave up looking for the plane or is there still a search going on. And are there any news theories on what happened to the dam thing. Seems like should still be a Big Story but I don't hear anything about it on the news medias anymore.
 
I think about this every now and then, too. The ocean is just too big and after so much time, currents, etc make finding anything nearly impossible.

This is a case, unfortunately, of the Malaysian authorities getting it wrong at the critical time. The wrong area was searched.
 
Didnt they fly into space or something?
 
Get James Cameron on it.

Seriously though it's very sad that some of these families may never know what happened.
 
The search is still going on. There's a lot of ocean to be searched and it's very deep where they think the plane went down.
 
Crazy to think there is a good chance it'll never be found , a couple hundred people just up an vanished. It must have either been completely incinerated before it hit the water or it came down easy ,stayed in tact and sunk......youd have to think theyd have found SOMETHING otherwise , a life jacket or suitcase....anything.
 
Has anyone ever thought a conspiracy might be a foot?
Maybe they were shot down by some country mistakenly because they entered their airspace or something? Their government then covered it up?

Also here's another news article,
http://macedoniaonline.eu/content/view/24972/56/

Wonder if there is some sort of agenda /cover up?
 
OvaryHugger said:
Has anyone ever thought a conspiracy might be a foot?
Maybe they were shot down by some country mistakenly because they entered their airspace or something? Their government then covered it up?

Also here's another news article,
http://macedoniaonline.eu/content/view/24972/56/

Wonder if there is some sort of agenda /cover up?
Click to expand...

I think anything is possible, but like any crime there must be a motive and opportunity, and we have not heard of a legit motive. I think the evidence points to an accident.

Many of us are also unable to comprehend the vastness of the oceans.
 
also wheres Amelia Earhart?
 
PabloZed said:
I think anything is possible, but like any crime there must be a motive and opportunity, and we have not heard of a legit motive. I think the evidence points to an accident.

Many of us are also unable to comprehend the vastness of the oceans.
Click to expand...

As far as motive is concerned what about this?

"Friday, 28 March 2014


The disappearance of four members of a patent semiconductor traveling on Malaysia Airlines MH370 makes the famous billionaire Jacob Rothschild the sole owner of a very important patent.

This report has caught legs across dozens of European based news outlets. Did Rothschild exploited the airlines to gain full Patent Rights of an incredible KL-03 micro-chip? According to the reports, Jacob Rothschild is dubbed as the "evil master plotter".

Taken from the previous link i posted.
It's unlikely with the black box, satellites, etc all of the technology at their disposal there isn't a trace.
Just seems suspicious. This Rothschild benefiting could just be a coincidence.
Nevertheless something to ponder before dismissing the incident.
 
It took 2 years to find Air France 447 on the ocean floor when they had the last known position from the radar beacon. They also had found floating debris just days after the plane went down.

The current underwater search will cover the most likely area that the plane went down and should be completed by May of 2015.

Look at how long it took to find the Titanic and they knew where it was when it sunk. It's a very small needle in a very large haystack.
 
OvaryHugger said:
As far as motive is concerned what about this?

"Friday, 28 March 2014


The disappearance of four members of a patent semiconductor traveling on Malaysia Airlines MH370 makes the famous billionaire Jacob Rothschild the sole owner of a very important patent.

This report has caught legs across dozens of European based news outlets. Did Rothschild exploited the airlines to gain full Patent Rights of an incredible KL-03 micro-chip? According to the reports, Jacob Rothschild is dubbed as the "evil master plotter".

Taken from the previous link i posted.
It's unlikely with the black box, satellites, etc all of the technology at their disposal there isn't a trace.
Just seems suspicious. This Rothschild benefiting could just be a coincidence.
Nevertheless something to ponder before dismissing the incident.
Click to expand...


I looked up the chip and looks like it could be or is a huge deal. Very small and Very cheap. Billions of dollars to be made with it.
 
OvaryHugger said:
As far as motive is concerned what about this?

"Friday, 28 March 2014


The disappearance of four members of a patent semiconductor traveling on Malaysia Airlines MH370 makes the famous billionaire Jacob Rothschild the sole owner of a very important patent.

This report has caught legs across dozens of European based news outlets. Did Rothschild exploited the airlines to gain full Patent Rights of an incredible KL-03 micro-chip? According to the reports, Jacob Rothschild is dubbed as the "evil master plotter".

Taken from the previous link i posted.
It's unlikely with the black box, satellites, etc all of the technology at their disposal there isn't a trace.
Just seems suspicious. This Rothschild benefiting could just be a coincidence.
Nevertheless something to ponder before dismissing the incident.
Click to expand...

Won't the family of the deceased inherit the patent?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,330
Messages
55,205,317
Members
174,684
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top