Magnesium Carbonate, 4oz Gloves, and Sledgehammers

RedNeckJiuJitsu

RedNeckJiuJitsu

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 30, 2006
Messages
5,645
Reaction score
199
Log update 2023/02/12


The Stats:
Age: 38
Height: ~5'8"
Weight: 222lbs


Current 1RMs
Squat: TBD
Deadlift: 515 (2023/02/12)
Bench: TBD
SOHP: 195 (2023/02/12)
Zercher DL: TBD
PP/Jerk: TBD (couldn't clean 225 on 2023/02/12)


All Time PRs:
DL: 545lbs - 2022/02/17
ZDL: 410lbs - IIRC
Back Squat: 410lbs
Z Squat: 405lbs
Bench: 305lbs
SOHP: 195lbs (2023/02/12)
PP/Jerk: 255lbs




Current goals are to get back to walking around at 205lbs and hit 425lb Squat, 315lb bench, and 555lb DL by year's end. Only lifting 1 day a week. Trying to do BJJ 1 day a week, mostly situational rolling due to the class I can usually hit. Helping to teach my kids' karate class 2x most weeks, but that's barely a warm-up.
 
Last edited:
9/22
20x BW squats, 10x push-ups, 5x pull-ups
9 sets in 45 minutes
Total of 180 squats, 90 push-ups, and 45 pull-ups.


Stretches



Not a great time for what I did, but I wasn't pushing. I talked w my wife and played w my kids between sets. Some of my squats were done while holding one of the kids in front of me like a front squat.
 
10/25
Warm-ups and dynamic stretches


Power Cleans +3 kicks per leg (last 1 flying)
135x5 - spinning back
DOH DLs
225x5 - low roundhouse (no jumps)
- mixed grip & chalk -
315x5 - side
365x3 - mid roundhouse (no jumps)
415x2 - front push
+belt
445x1 - high roundhouse
465x1 - side
485x1 - high roundhouse (no jumps)
505x1 - mid roundhouse (no jumps)
525x0 - spinning back
525x


Bagwork
5x5min rounds Shoutbox MMA workout .3 intensity


Static stretches


I think I did a conditioning workout at some point but lost my record of it...



11/27

Jump rope


OHS
45x5
95x5 +3 leaps
135x5 +3 leaps
BS
185x5
225x5
265x3
305x3
+belt
345x1
365x1
385x0

Bottom up Zercher squat from safety pins
385x1


Leg static stretches




12/8
Round of 20x BW squats, 10x push-ups, 5x pull-ups

Did 5 rounds in 20 minutes and threw up

Definitely need to wait longer between eating and pushing my body and definitely need to get back into a routine.
 
12/10

Martial arts church small group.

Working with some guys from my church to teach them what I know of martial arts. Had about 30 min or so of rolling.
 
Today:

Dynamic stretches as part of warm up, and then some MMA sparring with CJ (neighbor kid, about the closes I have to a little brother). His sprawl is improving (not that I have a good shot), and he learned how to cross-face today, but he still has attitude issues and thinks he should be better than he is. Apparently the discussion we had during UFC 100 about training time didn't get through as much as I thought. He got pissed at himself when I swept him from bottom half-guard as he tried to hold me down like Lesnar did Mir. My being stronger and more experienced than him didn't console him.
Only got 3 rounds of sparring in before he hurt his knee again. (He's almost as bad as kaboom). Actually, we were on the 3 round and as he sprawled, his leg twisted and hurt. Not as bad as when it popped the other week, but still not good. I decided at that point that we won't be sparring for awhile. His current focus will be on getting that knee stronger. Also, for grappling, we'll go through lessons and do some drills, but no sparring for awhile, and I'm gonna start him at the very beginning with his striking - how to stand and move around and execute various strikes. Improvisation and finding your own style is good, once you've learned the basics. Shame on me, I've given him pointers, but never really drilled the basics into him, instead I mostly let him just emulate what he's seen. Rehabbing his knee will be a good reason to make him drill the basics.

Anyways, after he was done, I still needed some more work, so I drug the standing bag out to the yard and did some basic drills, mostly kicking, for about a half hour or so.
 
who the hell is redneck jiujitstu? I'm going to get the Training Logs' resident amateur fighter to kick your ass
 
Way to steal from my log title.
 
Today

bike warm-up

OHS
45x5
95x3

ZDL

135x5
185x5
205x5
225x5
225x5
235x5
235x5
235x4

OHP
135x5
155x5
155x5
155x5

Pull-ups
BWx5
BWx5
BWx5

Pull-ups definitely felt more explosive than last time, altho the latter few only felt explosive towards the top.


Also went and worked with my best friend's little brother for a bit after I got done lifting. Showed him the basic hip toss and tried to give him some pointers of getting back to guard from bottom side control and not just hanging onto the head tiring himself out.
 
Felt like dropping it and becoming semi anonymous again for a variety of reasons. Had DMF take care of that for me.
 
Today:

~5 min bike

OHS
45x6

FS
135x6

BS
225x12 or 13... tuck jumps x10
245x10 ... power went out... tuck jumps x10


Planned to do some DB bench and rows, but the loss of music killed my session. Think I may do some conditioning stuff tomorrow...
 
Today

DB Bench/BOR
50x10/10

DB Bench
80x3
80x5

DB BOR
80x10

DB Bench/BOR
100x3/12
 
Today: - playing with Windows 7 on my basement tower in between sets as well as cursing whatever caused my internet to suddenly die for 45 minutes... Apparently my router just wanted to play games.

Warm-up: 1 mile walk-jog to the mailbox and back with the dog.

2 finger DL - all middle and mixed
45x5
95x5
135x1
165x fail
165x1
185x1

ZDL
135x5
185x5
225x5
225x5
225x5
225x5
225x5

OHP
135x5
155x5
155x5
155x5
155x5
155x5

Pull Ups
BWx5
BWx5
BWx5
BWx5
BWx5


Somewhat abbreviated stretches



Workout length has gone to crap. Counting the trip to the mailbox, I started at like 12:45... I'm just now finishing up... Well, calling Time Warner in between 1 set and playing with Win 7 and reinstalling stuff between sets didn't help, either.
 
Also today

~ 1.25 hours doing some technique stuff on the standing bag. Also worked a bit with the neighbor on front kicks and moving forward.
 
Last night

Worked with the neighbor a bit on headlock escapes. My free rashguard I got from Cage Walk seems really good. They'll definitely be getting a good review.


Today:

Warm-up on bike.

OHS
45x5
85x5

FS
135x5
185x5

BS
225x15
245x12
265x8
285x5

Int/Ext band rotations x20 each way/shoulder

Stretches.
 
Sparred a bit with the neighbor tonight. Mainly stand-up. Definitely need to improve his gas tank. 3 rounds at partial intensity and he's done, with like 3 minutes or so in between rounds...
 
Nice work. Are you training at an MMA gym anymore, or just doing your own thing for now?
 
Currently doing my own thing again for the time being, trying to keep the rust off. Teaching the neighbor and going through some of the instructional videos I have. There's a buddy of mine goes to an MMA gym in town, fairly recent opening, and he has nothing but good things to say about it. I wanna get over there sometime to do the free trial class. I also wanna get back to karate and get my BB, which I think I can do within a year. Just waiting on paychecks from work, now...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,817
Messages
55,856,541
Members
174,969
Latest member
frank6428

Share this page

Back
Top