Magnesium Carbonate, 4oz Gloves, and Sledgehammers

Today:



Dynamic stretches as part of warm up, and then some MMA sparring with CJ (neighbor kid, about the closes I have to a little brother). His sprawl is improving (not that I have a good shot), and he learned how to cross-face today, but he still has attitude issues and thinks he should be better than he is. Apparently the discussion we had during UFC 100 about training time didn't get through as much as I thought. He got pissed at himself when I swept him from bottom half-guard as he tried to hold me down like Lesnar did Mir. My being stronger and more experienced than him didn't console him.

Only got 3 rounds of sparring in before he hurt his knee again. (He's almost as bad as kaboom). Actually, we were on the 3 round and as he sprawled, his leg twisted and hurt. Not as bad as when it popped the other week, but still not good. I decided at that point that we won't be sparring for awhile. His current focus will be on getting that knee stronger. Also, for grappling, we'll go through lessons and do some drills, but no sparring for awhile, and I'm gonna start him at the very beginning with his striking - how to stand and move around and execute various strikes. Improvisation and finding your own style is good, once you've learned the basics. Shame on me, I've given him pointers, but never really drilled the basics into him, instead I mostly let him just emulate what he's seen. Rehabbing his knee will be a good reason to make him drill the basics.



Anyways, after he was done, I still needed some more work, so I drug the standing bag out to the yard and did some basic drills, mostly kicking, for about a half hour or so.