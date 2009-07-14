Magnesium Carbonate, 4oz Gloves, and Sledgehammers

RedNeckJiuJitsu
Log update 2023/02/12
The Stats:
Age: 38
Height: ~5'8"
Weight: 222lbs
Current 1RMs
Squat: TBD
Deadlift: 515 (2023/02/12)
Bench: TBD
SOHP: 195 (2023/02/12)
Zercher DL: TBD
PP/Jerk: TBD (couldn't clean 225 on 2023/02/12)
All Time PRs:
DL: 545lbs - 2022/02/17
ZDL: 410lbs - IIRC
Back Squat: 410lbs
Z Squat: 405lbs
Bench: 305lbs
SOHP: 195lbs (2023/02/12)
PP/Jerk: 255lbs
Current goals are to get back to walking around at 205lbs and hit 425lb Squat, 315lb bench, and 555lb DL by year's end. Only lifting 1 day a week. Trying to do BJJ 1 day a week, mostly situational rolling due to the class I can usually hit. Helping to teach my kids' karate class 2x most weeks, but that's barely a warm-up.
