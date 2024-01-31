“He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,” the man, who identifies himself as Justin Mohn, says to the camera before going on an unhinged rant against the government, calling for “militias” across the US to unite and kill federal officials “on site.”



The video titled “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots” was posted to YouTube at around 5:30 p.m. and appears to have been recorded in a bedroom where Mohn seems to be reading from a written manifesto on his computer screen.



In the footage, Mohn claims he is the commander of America’s network of militias as he rants against