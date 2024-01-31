Crime MAGA Alt Right Conservative/ Patriot BEHEADS his "WOKE" father for Betraying the COUNTRY

www.foxnews.com

Pennsylvania man arrested after father found beheaded inside home

A man was arrested Tuesday night after his father was discovered beheaded inside a bathroom in a home in Levittown, Pennsylvania, according to police.
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was taken into police custody after allegedly posting a disturbing video holding up his father’s severed head online, according to a report and the since-removed clip.

Police found the beheaded body in a Middletown Township home after responding to a report of a death just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fox29 reported.

“We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” Middletown Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday night, according to the Buck County Courier Times.

The officers found the headless remains of a man in the upstairs bathroom of a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, police sources told the station.
Investigators then detained a “person of interest” whose vehicle they found two hours away in Lebanon County.
The station’s sources believe the person in custody was the victim’s youngest son who they say shared the gruesome footage to YouTube.

The 14-minute clip reviewed by The Post before it was quickly taken down shows a man lifting up the severed head — which he claims belongs to “a federal employee of over 20 years and my father” — in a bloody plastic bag to show the camera.

Justin Mohn's father, Michael with his wife Denice
The victim’s headless remains were found inside an upstairs bathroom by police on Tuesday.Facebook
“He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,” the man, who identifies himself as Justin Mohn, says to the camera before going on an unhinged rant against the government, calling for “militias” across the US to unite and kill federal officials “on site.”

The video titled “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots” was posted to YouTube at around 5:30 p.m. and appears to have been recorded in a bedroom where Mohn seems to be reading from a written manifesto on his computer screen.

In the footage, Mohn claims he is the commander of America’s network of militias as he rants against
migrants, the Biden administration, the LBGTQ
community, Black Lives Matter and “far-left woke mobs,” while calling for the slaughter and public execution of FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, border control officers and more “for betraying their country.”

Police believe the man who identified himself as Justin Mohns was the youngest son of the victim.
Police believe the man who identified himself as Justin Mohn was the victim’s youngest son.Facebook
Bartorilla said that investigators had seen the video, but declined to comment on its content or the nature of the remains found in the home, according to the Courier Times.

The police chief told the victim’s wife to notify Mohn’s siblings “before they see the video or the video is sent to them,” the newspaper reported.

“We’re getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family,” Bartorilla said. “And we’re hearing a lot. Obviously, he’s well known in the community just by the calls we’re getting.”
<Huh2>and yet im IM NOT SURPRISED.....<{katwhu}>

<WhatIsThis>i mean ......umm......


#MAGATRUMP 2024
<TheDonald>
Go Woke Go Broke. i guess.... way to go guys.
 
alright sherdog Time to fess up which one of yall had something to do with this.
I know it was one of you.....Somebody knows something....Speak up.

I figured there was a reason it was so dam quiet around here. and now i know why.
Speak up.
 
sickening story.

he's mentally disturbed who saw himself as a messiah and the next president.

"He said many within the political parties saw him as the best candidate for president before the 2020 election - and said the former governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, and former governor of Ohio, John Kasich, would confirm his story, because their 2020 campaigns 'were sacrificed for me'.

Mohn said he felt he could have been 'the first unanimously-elected candidate for both parties since George Washington.'

He added: 'But I was betrayed by the FBI, the federal courts, and my own family, because there are people who believe I am the messiah. This belief that I am the messiah is why you have never heard this story on the news, because it would spread that belief.

'I'm not saying I am the messiah, as I would never compare myself to Jesus Christ. I'm just saying, that's why I was betrayed.'

And he ended by quoting the Bible at length, saying he had 'a sacred task.' "

80665895-13026501-One_of_Mohn_s_self_published_books_which_expand_on_his_claim_to_-a-36_1706683250786.jpg


index.php
 
this guy would be mentally disturbed in any era. messiah complex with schizophrenia probably. tons of these people think they're god, or sent from space with a mission, or are secret agents.

gross how people will use this story for political gain.
 
