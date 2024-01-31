WokeWarrior
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 609
- Reaction score
- 812
Pennsylvania man arrested after father found beheaded inside home
A man was arrested Tuesday night after his father was discovered beheaded inside a bathroom in a home in Levittown, Pennsylvania, according to police.
www.foxnews.com
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was taken into police custody after allegedly posting a disturbing video holding up his father’s severed head online, according to a report and the since-removed clip.
Police found the beheaded body in a Middletown Township home after responding to a report of a death just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fox29 reported.
“We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” Middletown Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday night, according to the Buck County Courier Times.
The officers found the headless remains of a man in the upstairs bathroom of a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, police sources told the station.
Investigators then detained a “person of interest” whose vehicle they found two hours away in Lebanon County.
The station’s sources believe the person in custody was the victim’s youngest son who they say shared the gruesome footage to YouTube.
The 14-minute clip reviewed by The Post before it was quickly taken down shows a man lifting up the severed head — which he claims belongs to “a federal employee of over 20 years and my father” — in a bloody plastic bag to show the camera.
The victim’s headless remains were found inside an upstairs bathroom by police on Tuesday.Facebook
“He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,” the man, who identifies himself as Justin Mohn, says to the camera before going on an unhinged rant against the government, calling for “militias” across the US to unite and kill federal officials “on site.”
The video titled “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots” was posted to YouTube at around 5:30 p.m. and appears to have been recorded in a bedroom where Mohn seems to be reading from a written manifesto on his computer screen.
In the footage, Mohn claims he is the commander of America’s network of militias as he rants against
and yet im IM NOT SURPRISED.....migrants, the Biden administration, the LBGTQ
community, Black Lives Matter and “far-left woke mobs,” while calling for the slaughter and public execution of FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, border control officers and more “for betraying their country.”
Police believe the man who identified himself as Justin Mohn was the victim’s youngest son.Facebook
Bartorilla said that investigators had seen the video, but declined to comment on its content or the nature of the remains found in the home, according to the Courier Times.
The police chief told the victim’s wife to notify Mohn’s siblings “before they see the video or the video is sent to them,” the newspaper reported.
“We’re getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family,” Bartorilla said. “And we’re hearing a lot. Obviously, he’s well known in the community just by the calls we’re getting.”
i mean ......umm......
#MAGATRUMP 2024
Go Woke Go Broke. i guess.... way to go guys.
Last edited: